Coronavirus updates | Maharashtra might go into lockdown if cases continue to rise, says Minister

23 March 2021 10:12 IST

India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67%, the ministry data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37%, the data stated.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Preference to those in containment zones, says advisory committee

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended to the State government that senior citizens and people above the age of 45 years with co-morbidities who are in containment zones and test negative for COVID 19 should be given preference in getting the vaccination.

M.K. Sudarshan, chairman of the TAC said that people in this age bracket should be vaccinated within 24 hours after they are tested negative in micro containment zones and within 72 hours in regular containment zones.

Maharashtra

CM favours lockdown in some cities if cases keep rising: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the State is to avoid another lockdown.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb, Mr. Tope told reporters here.

At the same time, he also defended the State's response to rising cases and pointed out that in terms of cases per million population, many States have fared worse.

He met the Chief Minister two days ago, Mr. Tope said.

"He told me that if the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps. He is of the opinion that if the numbers continue to increase, we will have to impose lockdown in some cities," the Minister said.

"I appeal people to respond to CM's warning (about possibility of lockdown) positively and follow the COVID-19 protocols such as mask wearing, hand hygiene and physical distancing to avoild lockdown," Mr. Tope said. - PTI