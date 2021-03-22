Coronavirus live updates | Night curfew in 8 Rajasthan cities from today

A Health Ministry team has reported that nearly 10 to 20 pilgrims and 10 to 20 locals at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, are being reported positive every day. Such a positivity rate had the potential to rapidly turn into an “upsurge” in cases, the team said.

The report assumes significance given that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has stated that a negative COVID-19 test wouldn’t be a requirement for those intending to visit the festival at Haridwar.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Cases continue to show upward trend in Capital

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to show an upward trend in the Capital with 823 new cases being reported.

According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 79,714 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 1.03%. This was the second day in a row that the positivity rate has been above 1%.

The bulletin added that in 24 hours, one death occurred due to the virus and 613 patients recovered. This is the highest number of cases recorded this year in the Capital, according to data by the health department.

Karnataka

Karnataka seeing the beginning of second wave: Sudhakar

Karnataka is “at the beginning of the second wave” of COVID-19 and people’s cooperation to contain the spread of the virus is vital, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Sunday.

“Let us join hands to control it because the next two to three months are crucial,” he told reporters. He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa the current situation and measures to be taken immediately.

The Minister pointed out that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on the pandemic had given clear guidelines to the government and warned of serious consequences if certain activities were not controlled. “We will all be responsible for the consequences if the government and people do not respond to experts’ advice,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

“We have crossed 1,000 cases a day just in Bengaluru. We cannot be in denial any more. My fervent request to people is to adapt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. Controlling the spread is in the hands of people,” he said, appealing to youth to ensure that the elderly in their households were vaccinated.

U.K.

U.K. warns EU against vaccine export ban

Britain on Sunday warned the European Union against halting exports of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines if the bloc did not receive promised deliveries first, saying the move would be “counter-productive”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said “the world is watching” how the EU responds to a shortfall in deliveries of the inoculation from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, and that Brussels’ reputation was at stake.

His comments follow EU chief Ursula von der Leyen again threatening on Saturday to impose an export ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine unless the company delivers more of the 90 million doses it agreed to supply in the first quarter of 2021.

New Delhi

India’s Premas Biotech, Israel’s Oramed jointly develop oral vaccine for COVID-19

An Indian-Israeli collaboration has reportedly developed an oral vaccine, one that can be swallowed like a pill instead of being injected as is the norm, for COVID-19. A preliminary test in animals showed that the vaccine produced the expected antibodies that confer protection. However the findings have not been reported in a scientific publication yet and can’t be independently verified.

The product is also far from being tested in human trials, though company promoters say depending on how tests pan out, the vaccine candidate could be ready for human trials in the next three months.

Premas Biotech, a Gurugram-based biotechnology firm and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem headquartered company, have a long standing collaboration on developing new drug delivery techniques.

The nascent COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a “protein-based VLP (Virus Like Particle) vaccine candidate” that generates “triple protection” against the SARS CoV-2 virus, that is, it is able to target the spike, membrane, and envelope proteins of the coronavirus. These three proteins are critical to the structure of the coronavirus and give it form as well as the ability to replicate inside the body. Typically vaccines are supposed to coax the immune systems into producing antibodies neutralising these antigenic proteins.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra clocks all-time single-day high with 30,535 cases

In its highest single-day case surge since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra reported 30,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as its active case tally zoomed past the two-lakh mark to reach 2,10,120.

Just 11,314 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 89.32%. At the same time, a record 1.38 lakh samples were tested as well.

A fatality spike of 99 deaths were reported (of whom 43 were recorded in the last 48 hours and the rest from an earlier period), which pushed the death toll to 53,399.

While the total case tally has touched 24,79,682, the cumulative recoveries stand at 22,14,867.

Rajasthan

Night curfew in 8 Rajasthan cities from today

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from Monday and also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a COVID-19 negative test report.

Officials said the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It was decided that travellers coming to Rajasthan from other states will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hours) from March 25, officials said.

If the RT-PCR test report of travellers are not negative, they would have to remain in quarantine for 15 days, officials said.