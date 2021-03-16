Coronavirus live updates | More than 3 crore vaccines administered

India has vaccinated more than 3.17 crore vaccine doses till date, according to a health ministry update.

These include 74,08,521 Healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 43,97,613 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 74,26,479 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 13,23,527 FLWs who have received the second dose, 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

Here are the latest updates:

Telangana

COVID safety norms effected in Telangana border districts

Telangana Health teams in districts bordering neighbouring States are taking COVID-19 sample collection kits to people’s doorstep. Other measures such as fever survey and home isolation are being enforced to contain the resurgence of the virus.

District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) in Kamareddy, Adilabad, and other districts said they have set up check posts, and are sending medical teams to villages as well as testing contacts of coronavirus-positive patients.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed officials on Friday to stay alert as COVID cases are seeing a spurt in neighbouring States.

Government opposes inclusion of judges, lawyers in vaccine priority group

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that prioritising COVID-19 vaccination on the basis of profession will amount to “discrimination” and is against larger national interests. It was responding to a PIL to include judges, lawyers and court staff in the “prioritised group of population who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first”.

“Any specific classification, either based upon the nature of trade, profession or otherwise, is neither possible nor advisable,” the Union Health Ministry said in its affidavit.

Those in the legal fraternity who were above 60 or between 45 and 59 and suffering from a very long and exhaustive list of comorbidities would in any case be covered by the vaccine drive, the government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, reasoned.

Hyderabad

COVID cluster detected in high school

A cluster of 15 COVID-19 cases has been detected in Zilla Parishad High School, Mancherial. Those found positive for the novel coronavirus include 13 teachers, a student and a cook.

Health officials in the district came across the cluster after a teacher from the school was detected with the virus two days ago. As per standard protocol to know if more people are infected, 55 people from the school were examined on Monday. This measure helps in early detection of the infectious disease, early treatment, and containment of the virus.

Of those 55, as many as 14 tested positive for the virus. Macherial District Medical and Health Officer M. Neeraja said all 14 have mild form of COVID-19 and have been directed to remain in home isolation.

Madhya Pradesh

Air passengers from Maharashtra need to carry negative COVID-19 report

Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce a latest coronavirus negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, local authorities said on Monday.

The rule was announced as new cases upsurged in the neighbouring States in the last few days.

Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued guidelines which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before.

In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before. -PTI

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca even as WHO says it is safe

A cascading number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

AstraZeneca’s formula is one of three vaccines in use on the continent. But the escalating concern is another setback for the European Union’s vaccination drive, which has been plagued by shortages and other hurdles and is lagging well behind the campaigns in Britain and the U.S.

The EU’s drug regulatory agency called a meeting for Thursday to review experts’ findings on the AstraZeneca shot and decide whether action needs to be taken.