Coronavirus live updates | India records 22,854 new cases

11 March 2021 09:37 IST

To check the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the State which continues to lead in daily new cases, the authorities have come up a 7--point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana continue to display an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry hsa said.

Here are the latest updates:

National

Spike in daily COVID-19 cases in India

India recorded 22,854 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around two-and-half-months, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total active cases have increased to 1,89,226 which now comprises 1.68 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,38,146 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.92 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

Karnataka

South African strain found in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the first COVID-19 case of the South African strain.

It was detected in a 58-year-old male, who came to Bengaluru on March 1 from Dubai. He is under institutional quarantine in Shivamogga, Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra told The Hindu. Eight of his primary contacts have been traced and isolated. They have been tested and reports are awaited, he added.

USA

U.S. Congress passes $1.19 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

In a massive and early victory for the Democrats, the House of Representatives approved 220-211 a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, voting almost entirely along party lines. The bill, having already passed the Senate, will be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

“Help is here,” Mr Biden tweeted shortly after the House had voted on the American Rescue Plan. He called the bill – which is one of the largest stimulus measures on record — a “historic victory” for the American people.

Assam

Central observer tests positive in poll-bound Assam

The Election Commission has replaced a Central observer after he tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

Roshni Aparanji Korati, Deputy Commissioner of eastern Assam’s Jorhat district, said the EC’s general observer, Manjeet Singh Brar, tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday on his arrival in the district. He has been replaced by P.A. Siddiqui, a West Bengal cadre IAS officer.

Brazil

Brazil registers daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has registered a record for daily COVID-19 fatalities, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday. New coronavirus infections tallied 79,876 to bring the total in the year-long pandemic to more than 11.2 million, according to the Health Ministry.

The total death toll of 270,656 is the second-highest after the United States.

Kerala

Actor Mohanlal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Mohanlal said on Wednesday that he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Drishyam 2 actor took to Instagram to share pictures of him receiving the first jab of the vaccine at Amrita Hospital here. In one of the photos, he is seen flashing the victory sign.

He thanked the government and healthcare staff for their support.

