Coronavirus live updates | States told to ramp up vaccination

PM Modi’s Principal Secretary Mr. P.K. Mishra has directed States/UTs to expand the capacity of vaccine administration by operationalising as many health facilities as possible as vaccination centres He also noted that administrations should ensure equitable and easy access to all.

According to a release issued by the Health Ministry Dr. Misra noted that beneficiaries should have convenient registration and this should be done by maximizing available slots on Co-WIN with all vaccination centrespublishing sessions for upto 4 weeks ahead.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccine safety

Covaxin Phase-2 trials show vaccine safe

Covaxin, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, showed enhanced immune response as well as better reactogenicity (reaction symptoms) and safety outcomes in the phase 2 trial, interim results that have now been published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases said.

The publication comes days after Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech said the vaccine demonstrated an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its later phase 3 clinical trial. Developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it is a two dose vaccine, given 28 days apart.

Delhi/National

Wear masks properly or get off plane: Delhi HC

Flight passengers who exhibit stubborn reluctance to wear their masks properly, could now get offloaded immediately or be placed in the “no-fly” list, as per a fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi High Court.

“It is made clear that masks should be worn as directed by governmental instructions, covering the nose and mouth, and not worn merely covering the mouth or below the chin,” Justice C. Hari Shankar ordered

Maharashtra

No immediate lockdown in Mumbai: BMC

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no need to impose a lockdown now, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said on Tuesday.

According to civic officials, the spike in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing. The BMC has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present. As many as 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the civic body on Monday.

Karnataka

Don’t take coercive steps on school fee row, HC tells govt.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government not to take any coercive action against members of the Association of India Schools, affiliated to the CBSE and the ICSE, for any violation of the government’s order asking schools not to collect more than 70% of the tuition fee charged for the previous academic year.

National

Centre's no to special classification of lawyers for vaccine procurement

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it is not desirable to create a special classification of lawyers for getting priority in Covid-19 vaccination.

"...the term frontline worker is used only for those citizens who are required to be directly exposed to the Covid infected patients," the Centre said.

Last week, the High Court had asked the Centre to respond to the issue of vaccination of the members of the judiciary, the employees/ staff working in the Courts, as well as the advocates on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

