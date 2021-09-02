Coronavirus live | Moderna, Japan partner recall over one million vaccine doses

02 September 2021 09:15 IST

India on Wednesday reported 45,966 new coronavirus infections, taking its total COVID-19 case tally to 3,28,56,863. While 34,768 people recovered in 24 hours, 505 patients lost their lives.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Japan

Moderna, Japan partner recall over one million vaccine doses

Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug maker’s coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported last week was tiny particles of stainless steel.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is in charge of sale and distribution in Japan of the Moderna vaccine. The two companies said an investigation at a Spanish factory that produced the vials in question concluded the contamination occurred in the process of putting stops on the vials.

Japanese officials said about a half million people had received shots from the Moderna vials before the problem surfaced.

Taiwan

Taiwan gets first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on September 2 after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China.

Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting the Pfizer vaccine through BioNTech, saying that they had all but signed the contracts when the deal was delayed indefinitely. China has denied any interference.

Karnataka

Over 11 lakh doses given on first day of ‘Lasika Utsava’

On the first ‘Lasika Utsava’ on Wednesday, Karnataka administered 11,37,041 doses till 8.30 p.m., exceeding its target of 10 lakh. With this Karnataka has administered 4,35,58,701 doses so far of which 1,06,63,266 are second doses.

This is the second time that vaccinations in the State have crossed 11 lakh.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had on Monday announced ‘Lasika Utsava’ wherein vaccination camps will be held every Wednesday to administer 10 lakh doses a day.

Telangana

Just 21.77% students attend schools in Telangana

Just above 21% of students attended the schools on the first day of the reopening of schools in the State on Wednesday.

Out of the total 52,22,174 enrolled students in the government and private sector, only 11,37,095 students entered the schools registering 21.77% attendance, going by the Department of School Education figures.

The attendance percentage in private schools was dismal at 18.35% while it was far better in the government schools at 27.45%.

Delhi

Delhi reports 36 new virus cases, no death

The Capital reported no one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 36 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,800. A total of 59,013 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,12,375 people have recovered and there are only 343 active cases.