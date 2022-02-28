Coronavirus live | Kerala eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full occupancy at theatres, bars, clubs, hotels

February 28, 2022

Earlier this week, the WHO said that it was closely monitoring Omicron sub-variant BA.2, believed to be more transmissible than the BA.1 strain but said there was no cause for alarm as this sub-variant does not seem to cause more severe disease.

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test at the KSRTC Bus stand, in Bengaluru, February, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well. What next can we expect of the pandemic? | In Focus podcast Here are the latest updates: National India records 8,013 new COVID-19 cases The single-day rise in coronavirus infections fell below 10,000 after two months, with 8,013 cases taking India’s total tally to 4,29,24,130, while active cases have declined to 1,02,601, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. On December 28 last year, 9,195 people were infected in a day. The death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.24% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.56%, the health ministry said. Kerala Kerala eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full occupancy at theatres, bars, clubs, hotels As the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the State, the Kerala government lifted certain restrictions and decided to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. In an order on Sunday, the government allowed the bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants, and eateries to also function with full occupancy. The order said the government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training offline if required. The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted. -PTI



