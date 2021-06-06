Coronavirus updates | June 6, 2021

06 June 2021 10:00 IST

India continues to record the highest number of new cases in the world with 1,37,947 average daily infections on June 4.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in India stood at 25.98 lakh on June 4, which is more than the 18.1 lakh recorded a month ago.

About 19.5% of adults in India, 40.1% of those aged above 45 and 44.4% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Phase II clinical trial of Niclosamide drug for treatment of COVID-19 patients begins

The CSIR and Laxai Life Sciences Private Limited have initiated phase II clinical trials of anti-helminitic drug ‘Niclosamide’ for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement said on Sunday.

The trial is a multi-centric, randomised, open label clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Niclosamide for treating hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Niclosamide has been extensively used in the past for treating tapeworm infection in adults as well as children. The safety profile of this drug has been tested over time and has been found safe for human consumption at different dose levels, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said.

Ram Vishwakarma, advisor to Director General CSIR, pointed out that in a screen to identify drugs that can inhibit syncytia formation, Niclosamide was identified as a promising repurposed drug by a research group from King's College London, which collaborated in this project.

The syncytia or fused cells observed in the lungs of patients with novel coronavirus infection probably result from the fusogenic activity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Niclosamide can inhibit this syncytia formation.

Independently, a collaborative research between CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu and the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru had recently demonstrated that Niclosamide was also a potential SARS-CoV2 entry inhibitor, blocking the viral entry through pH dependent endocytic pathway.

Given these two independent experimental studies, Niclosamide has now emerged as a promising drug candidate for clinical trial in COVID-19 patients.

Having received approval from drug regulators, the clinical trial has been initiated this week at different sites and is expected to be completed within 8-12 weeks, the CSIR said.

Based on successful clinical evidence generated during the clinical trials in Indian studies, emergency use authorisation may be sought so that more treatment options are available to COVID-19 patients, it added. - PTI

China

China authorises CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine for children above 3 yrs

China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years, Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong said.

"But when the vaccine will be put into (emergency) use, and starting from what age in the group has yet to be decided," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times on Sunday.

Sinovac has finished the Phrase I and II clinical research stage, involving several hundred volunteers in this age group, which has proved that the vaccine is as safe and efficient as it is for adults, Yin told China Central Television (CCTV) in an interview on Friday. - PTI

Madhya Pradesh

MP: 27 black fungus patients fall sick after Amphotericin-B shot

At least 27 patients suffering from mucormycosis or 'black fungus' took ill after they were administered Amphotericin-B injections at the government Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Sunday, adding the medical condition of these patients is stable now.

The use of the injection, a key drug in the treatment of black fungus, was immediately stopped after the incident on Saturday evening.

"At least 27 patients, out of the 42 patients admitted in the mucormycosis ward, were given Amphotericin-B injections on Saturday around 6 pm. Immediately after they were administered the injections, which were provided to us by the government, the patients started complaining of adverse reactions like mild fever, shivering and vomiting," BMC public relation officer Dr Umesh Patel told PTI over the phone. - PTI

Karnataka

Demand from 18-44 age group picks up in private hospitals in Karnataka, but stocks low

From a time when no amount of coaxing convinced people enough to take the jab, to a situation where demand outdoes supply, the vaccination story has come full circle. After a faltering start to the campaign to vaccinate the huge population in the 18 to 44 year age group, the process picked up in tremendous proportions amidst the second wave of COVID-19. This, despite the fact that only paid doses are available in private hospitals.

Today, private hospitals say the response from this age group is largely positive. Corporate companies and resident communities are inviting them to set up vaccination camps. The irony, though, is that the availability of vaccines is not always a given.

A look at the data of the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday shows that 1.49 crore people have been vaccinated in Karnataka from January 16, 2021. Of these, 18.9 lakh are between 18 and 44 years who have got the first dose and 2,785 in the age group have got the second dose.

Andhra Pradesh

Govt. moves to improve oxygen availability in Andhra Pradesh

Having faced an acute shortage of medical oxygen during the recent peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government launched the AP Industrial Gases and Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Policy 2021-22 recently in order to increase the availability of the life-saving gas keeping in view both the present and future requirements.

Official sources said that the immediate target was to augment the oxygen manufacturing capacity from the existing 364 tonnes to 700 tonnes in one year.

To encourage industries to manufacture more oxygen, the government had announced a 30% subsidy (up to ₹30 lakh per tonne) on capital expenditure as well as power subsidy of up to ₹2 per unit.

Manipur

Contradicting COVID-19 test results cause for worry in Manipur

There has been a scramble to get tested for COVID-19 ever since the State Health department launched a massive COVID-19 awareness campaign in Manipur. And, increasing instances of contradicting test results, including those of some scribes, has cast aspersions on the credibility of both private and government hospitals.

Prof. Chinglen Maisnam, economics department, Manipur University, told The Hindu on June 6 that the increasing instances of contradicting test results should be looked into. “This concerns the life of the people.”

Quoting media reports, Mr. Maisnam said, “One person from Imphal had his sample tested in a well-known diagnosis hospital on May 31 as he planned to go to another State. He was certified as COVID-19 positive. Since he was not satisfied, he got himself tested again in the same diagnosis centre on June 1 without disclosing the May 31 finding. He was taken aback to find his second report negative for COVID-19.”

New Delhi

COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 6.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest after around 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. — PTI

U.K.

U.K.’s Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday called for leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against COVID-19 by the end of 2022 when they meet in Britain next week.

Johnson will host the first in-person summit in almost two years of G7 leaders - which follows a meeting of the group’s finance ministers which wrapped up earlier in the day - and said he would seek a pledge to hit the global vaccination goal.

“Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m calling on my fellow G7 leaders to join us to end this terrible pandemic and pledge we will never allow the devastation wreaked by coronavirus to happen again.”

New Delhi

Delhi positivity rate stays below 1% for sixth day

Delhi reported 414 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,28,863 on Saturday.

A total of 77,694 tests were done in a single day and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 0.53%. This is the sixth consecutive day, that the figure is below 1%.

The TPR had reached 36% on April 22 during the peak of the second wave. The city also reported 60 deaths over 24 hours, pushing the toll to 24,557. There are now 6,731 active cases in the Capital.

(With inputs from Correspondents and Agencies)