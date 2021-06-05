Coronavirus live updates | T.N. extends lockdown by a week with relaxations

05 June 2021 09:11 IST

Overall, 13.2% of the total Indian population have got at least one dose and 3.3% have got both doses.

Though the new infections are declining, India continues to record the most number of daily cases in the world. It accounts for one in every three new infections worldwide.

The country continues to record the most number of average daily deaths in the world. It accounts for one in every three new deaths worldwide.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

T.N. extends lockdown by a week

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended the lockdown for one more week with some relaxations. It will be in force till June 14, a state government press release said.

The government has allowed stand alone retail provision, vegetable and meat shops to function between 6am and 5 pm.

Wholesale trade alone will be permitted in fish markets and slaughterhouses.

Government offices will resume work with 30% staff attending office.

However, the following relaxations do not apply to 11 districts where COVID-19 cases are high. This includes, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

Security agencies, housekeeping in apartments with e-registration.

Electricians, plumbers & motor technicians from 6 am to 5 pm.

Electrical goods shops from 6 am to 5 pm.

Automobile mechanic shops, hardware stores, automobile spares from 6 am to 5 pm

Stationary and textbook shops from 6 am to 5 pm

Taxi/auto with e-registration

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Narinder Bragta dies of COVID-19

Chief whip in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died due to COVID-19 at PGI Chandigarh on Saturday morning, his son Chetan Bragta tweeted. Narinder Bragta was 68-years old. The three-time MLA was also the Chief Whip of the BJP in the state assembly. - PTI

Haryana

Gurugram gets four oxygen generator plants

Four oxygen Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) generator plants, including two at Sector 10 Civil Hospital, have been set up in three different hospitals in Gurugram with a combined capacity of more than three tonnes per day.

The hospital authorities claimed the plants would be enough to meet their daily pre-COVID days' requirement and do away with their daily dependence on tankers.

The four plants were inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal a week ago.

New Delhi

₹5L compensation to kin of those who died due to oxygen shortage

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the Delhi government has set up a four-member committee with the responsibility of inspecting all deaths caused due to the shortage of oxygen.

The Delhi government announced ₹5 lakh medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis. “The second wave resulted in a massive oxygen crisis across Delhi and the nation. The government formed a four-member medical expert panel with the responsibility to inspect this issue. It will disburse ₹5 lakh as medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that L-G Office in Delhi will inspect each claim.

U.K.

Study shows Pfizer jab produces less antibodies against Delta

People fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are likely to have more than five times lower levels of neutralising antibodies against the Delta variant, first identified in India, compared to the original strain, according to research published in The Lancet journal.

The study also shows that levels of these antibodies that are able to recognise and fight the virus are lower with increasing age, and that levels decline over time, providing additional evidence in support of plans to deliver a booster dose to vulnerable people.

The study analysed antibodies in the blood of 250 healthy people.

-PTI

U.K.

U.K. regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

The U.K.’s medicines regulator on Friday approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, saying it is “safe and effective” in this age group and the benefits outweigh any risks.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the U.K. have been approved for adults aged 16 and over.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the decision followed a “rigorous review” of safety and effectiveness in the lower age groups and its conclusion is that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any risks.

New Delhi

Capital has run out of Covaxin, claims Atishi

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday said there were no more doses of Covaxin available for 45+ and 18-45 years age group. She requested the Central government to provide as much Covaxin as previous month to ensure everyone gets second dose on time.

“For Covaxin, there is a great concern amongst people as the shortage of vaccines continues to persist. This concern has been the minds of both — youth between 18-44 years and those above 45 years of age. For 18-44 years, there is no vaccine available for neither the first dose nor the second. For those above 45 years, Covishield is available for both the first and the second doses but the supply for Covaxin for them is almost over from today onwards,” Ms. Atishi said.

USA

Release ‘medical records’ of sick Wuhan lab staff, Fauci urges China

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

“I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?” the report quoted Mr. Fauci was quoted as saying.

The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with U.S. intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019, a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported.

Tamil Nadu

