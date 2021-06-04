Coronavirus live updates | Chennai registers 70% reduction in cases

04 June 2021 10:18 IST

With the Central government favourably considering the grant of indemnity against legal proceedings to foreign vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna prior to their rollout in India, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India had also sought indemnity from liability, expressing the hope that rules would be the same for everyone, said sources on Thursday.

While the seven-day rolling average of daily recorded COVID-19 cases in India continues to decrease, it is still registering the highest number of new cases in the world. Brazil (63,626) and Argentina (32,860) follow.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

India-U.S.

Narendra Modi, Kamala Harris discuss nitty-gritty of U.S. offer on vaccine doses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday to discuss the U.S. announcement of how it would share the first tranche of 25 million vaccine doses out of the 80 million doses it has committed to sharing by the end of June. It is not yet clear what the specific allocation for India will be.

“Spoke to @VP Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the U.S. government, businesses and Indian diaspora [ sic] ,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

“We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-U.S. vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-COVID global health and economic recovery,” the Prime Minister said.

Tamil Nadu

Chennai registers 70% reduction in COVID-19 cases

Chennai has registered a 70% reduction in COVID-19 positive cases, 20 days after the highest peak of cases was reported in the city.

The test positivity rate in the 15 zones of the city has reduced from 22.7% during May 11-May 17 to 10.1% during the week of May 25-May 31. This, despite the number of tests remaining at around 2.08 lakh every week for the past four weeks in May.

According to data compiled by the Chennai Corporation, the number of COVID-19 positive cases daily has decreased from 7,564 on May 12 to 2,217 on June 2.