Coronavirus live updates | Curbs extended with more relaxations in Punjab till July 10

India records the second-highest number of seven-day average daily deaths in the world, next to Brazil (1,644). About 1,191 daily deaths were recorded on June 28. The two other countries with the highest fatality count after India were Colombia (678) and Russia (576).

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Brazil

Brazil to suspend vaccine deal with India as graft allegations probed

Brazil will suspend a $324 million Indian vaccine contract that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, the health minister said on Tuesday, following the guidance of the federal comptroller, the CGU.

The deal to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot has become a headache for Mr. Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about this concerns.

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said at a news conference his team would probe the allegations while the suspension was ongoing.

USA

U.S. House Passes Resolution in Support of India’s COVID-19 Fight

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution, introduced in May, when India was in the throes of a massive second wave of COVID-19, expressing solidarity with India, backing the Biden administration’s assistance to India and asking it to facilitate in kind medical supply donations from the private sector.

“The resolution stands with the people of India as they collectively work to stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Brad Sherman, a California Democrat and Co-Chair of the House India Caucus . “The U.S. must work with our partners around the world to quell the virus everywhere it persists,” said Mr Sherman, who introduced the legislation along with his Republican Co-Chair, Steve Chabot.

“As Co-Chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I am pleased my colleagues came together today to pass this important resolution expressing the House’s support for India during this trying time,” Mr Chabot said.

Telangana

Five firms come together for trial of COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir

Five pharma majors — Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure, Sun Pharma and Torrent — will collaborate for the clinical trials in India of investigational, oral, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19 .

Describing their collaboration as a first of its kind in the Indian pharma industry, a release on Tuesday said the companies will jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the clinical trial that is expected to take place between June and September this year. The trial, for which 1,200 patients are to be recruited, is to be conducted across the country.

Punjab

COVID curbs extended in Punjab till July 10, with more relaxations

With cases of Delhi Plus variant coming to light, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of the COVID-19 restrictions till July 10, with certain more relaxations, including opening of bars, pubs etc at 50% capacity, beginning July 1.

Skill Development Centres and universities have also been allowed to open conditional to the staff and students having taken at least one dose of vaccine. Announcing the relaxations at a high-level COVID review meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that the bars, pubs etc. would have to strictly maintain social distancing protocols, and waiters, servers, other employees should have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. He made it clear that it would be the responsibility of the owners to ensure that the conditions are met.