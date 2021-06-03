Coronavirus updates | India records over 1.33 lakh new cases, nearly 2,900 deaths

03 June 2021 08:06 IST

The Supreme Court has called the Union government’s paid vaccination policy for citizens 18-44 years of age as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.

The court said the Centre’s “Liberalised Vaccination Policy”, which covered the 18-44 age group, expected them to pay through their noses for their jab.

Here are the latest updates:

Bodies of COVID-19 victims left on the floor in Theni mortuary

Displaying a lack of accountability and scant regard for those who died of COVID-19 complications, the staff at the Government Medical College and Hospital here allegedly allowed some members of the public to enter the mortuary and take away a body for cremation.

After watching a video that was doing the rounds on social media, senior health and revenue officials ordered a probe on Wednesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Baladhandapani, 47, of Nallakaruppanpatti, near Periakulam, went to the Periakulam Government Hospital after developing symptoms of COVID-19. The doctors there referred him to the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital for admission.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan cancels classes 10, 12 board exams

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday night decided to cancel classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the State board this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official statement.

The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. In such a situation, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, the statement said. - PTI

PhD admissions at Jamia Millia Islamia delayed by year due to COVID-19

The PhD admissions at the Jamia Millia Islamia have been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

On Tuesday, the varsity released the notification for PHD entrance exams for the year 2020-21 instead of the current academic year 2021-22. The admission test will be held for different disciplines between June 22 and June 28 in two shifts while the results will be declared in the second week of July.

The reason for the delay is the pandemic situation, said Dr Nazim Hussain Jafri, Controller of Examinations at the varsity. -PTI