Coronavirus live: Russia reports highest daily COVID death toll this year

27 June 2021 08:56 IST

Russia has reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll of the year as the country grapples with a sharp spike in infections that has brought new restrictions in some regions. More than a third of the new infections were in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the U.K. recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service ran a “grab a jab” initiative to further drive up vaccination rates.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

First case of Delta Plus variant detected in Chandigarh

The first case of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus was detected in Chandigarh on Saturday, according to an official statement.

A total of 50 samples were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab for whole genome sequencing (WGS).

"Out of the results received, variant of concern (VOC) has been detected in 35 samples. One Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta Plus variant (AY.1) have been reported in the samples sent for WGS,” the statement said.

The sample of a 35-year-old resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22, has been detected with Delta Plus variant (AY.1), it said. - PTI

Odisha

Fluctuation in daily reported cases causing concern in Odisha

Fluctuations in the daily COVID-19 casecount and the test positivity rate in Odisha indicates that the situation is not improving steadily in the State as was expected.

For the past 11 days, the daily figures have mostly remained above 3,000, dropping below the mark on two occasions. Similarly the TPR has swayed around 5% during the same period.

The State has entered the fourth phase of lockdown, but non-compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour is being seen as the prime reason behind the slow improvement in the pandemic situation.

