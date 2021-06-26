Coronavirus live updates | Railway Board for total vaccination of staff by July-end

The proportion of cases with ‘variants of concerns’ had risen from 10.31% in May 2021 to 51% on June 20, 2021. Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said in India, COVID-19 ‘variants of concerns’ were found to be distributed in 174 districts in 35 States. The highest numbers were reported from districts in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat.

“Variants of Concerns with public health importance detected in community samples in India include Alpha [3,969], Beta [149], Gamma [1] and B.1.617, Delta and Kappa were detected in 16,238 samples,” said Dr. Singh.

Here are the latest updates:

Telangana

Railway Board for total vaccination of staff by July-end

The Railway Board has instructed general managers of all the zones across the country to take necessary steps to vaccinate the entire railway workforce, including coolies, contract personnel and other stakeholders by July-end.

It has called for more vaccination camps to be set up to increase the pace of vaccination with those needing the second dose to be prioritised. Suitable rewards are to be given to zones and divisions having high vaccinate rates, low wastage and good practices.

However, that is easier said than done since the railways is totally dependent on the State governments for the supply of COVID vaccines and the latter too have been trying to vaccinate prioritised persons of varied age groups, though the supplies are likely to improve in the coming months.