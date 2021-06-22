Coronavirus live updates | Cuba says its three-dose Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective

A health worker collecting a swab sample from a girl at a COVID-19 testing centre in Vijayawada on Monday.

The daily rate of vaccination improved to 34 lakh doses between June 11 and June 20. However, if India is aiming to fully vaccinate all adults by 2021, 82.1 lakh daily doses are needed daily.

More than 82 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on June 21, the highest-ever in a day since the inoculation drive began in India. A total of 82,70,212 doses were administered across the country, including the first and second shots, till 9 p.m.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the sharp spike was due to the “new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination which commenced from Monday”.

Maharashtra

Vaccination drive in Maharashtra prisons going slow

The vaccination drive across 47 prisons in Maharashtra has been rather slow with only 4,409 inmates having received at least the first dose out of the total 33,971 inmates, that it houses.

According to the Maharashtra Prison Department, there are 28,716 under-trials and 5,255 convicts lodged across the State of which 3,338 under-trials and 1,021 convicts have been vaccinated.

However, Additional Director General of Police (prisons) Sunil Ramanand told The Hindu, “We are handling around 34,000 inmates in prisons including temporary prisons. We have vaccinated 30% of our prison population in jails across the State. At Taloja Jail, we had organised vaccinations camps for prisoners. Superintendents of jails are in touch with officers of respective municipal corporations are steps are taken to expedite the process. The numbers of COVID-19 positive cases have gone down and in the second wave we have seen three deaths. The situation is under control.”

U.S.

U.S. shares plan to allocate 55 million vaccines from its stockpile

The Biden administration, on June 21, announced how it would allocate 55 million of the 80 million doses from its vaccine supply to other countries. It is unclear how many doses India will receive in this second allocation.

The administration already outlined its plans to share the first 25 million doses of its stockpile both bilaterally and via COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX — an international coalition to distribute vaccines globally. Three quarters of the 80 million is being shared via COVAX and one quarter is being directly. Of the 80 million, 60 million are AstraZeneca vaccines, not yet approved for use in the U.S.

Karnataka, Telangana

As barricades go, shoppers, tourists hit the road

The end of lockdown witnessed patrons returning to hotels and a variety of shops in Karnataka and Telangana.

Karnataka on Monday relaxed norms in six more districts as the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) fell to less than 5%. Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura districts were brought under relaxations in lockdown.

Hyderabadis were back to relishing Irani chai at their favourite roadside joints. City residents stepped out from home and caught up with friends at the bustling cafes and restaurants. Other business establishments, including private travels, transport, electrical, clothing, steel industry and wholesale markets at Abids, Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad were buzzing with customers. Religious places were also thrown open.

Cuba

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.

The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana 2, had proved 62% effective with just two of its three doses.

“Hit by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.