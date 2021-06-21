Coronavirus updates | Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days

India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Hotels begin service, metro & buses start operations and gyms open in 17 districts of Karnataka

Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the State government's guidelines further relaxing COVID-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.

The new guidelines popularly called "unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 a.m. and will be in force up to 5 a.m. on July 5.

In the 17 districts, where the COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5% shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday and public transport including bus and metro began operations with 50% capacity. - PTI

JNU's central library to remain closed in view of COVID situation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation.

The decision comes amid demands by students to reopen the library.

On June 11, the university had said that it would reopen the library soon in line with the government's orders.