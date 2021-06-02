Coronavirus updates | Delhi reports lowest hospitalisations due to COVID-19 in over two months

Average daily recorded COVID-19 deaths in India continue to decrease, with the country recording 3,163 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

On May 31, the figure stood at 3,521. However, it continues to register the highest average daily deaths in the world. Until May 31, nearly one in three recorded daily COVID-19 deaths were in India.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccine

Odisha, Jharkhand join chorus for Central vaccine procurement

Days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged other chief ministers to come together to persuade the Centre to procure and distribute vaccines free for the whole nation, Odisha and Jharkhand have also called for centralised procurement. Both States underline the fact that vaccine manufacturers outside India are unwilling to deal directly with States.

After receiving a lukewarm response to its global tender, the Odisha government said on Tuesday that it would be better if the Centre took the responsibility of dealing with the vaccine manufacturers.

Karnataka

COVID-19 vaccination: Women lag behind in Karnataka

Women are lagging behind in getting vaccinated in Karnataka by nearly 1.5 lakh, though they outnumbered men in the first phase when inoculation was open only for healthcare and frontline workers.

This mimics the national trend where 9,12,85,344 men have been vaccinated against 7,91,57,070 women.

According to data from the Co-WIN portal, 56,31,821 men and 54,87,031 women have been vaccinated till Tuesday. Till late April, women had outnumbered men and officials had attributed this to the greater female workforce at the grassroots compared to male workers.

Bengaluru

Huge rush for vaccination drive for students travelling abroad

There was a huge rush for vaccination on Monday, when a drive for students set to travel abroad for higher education or work began. On day one, 275 in the category were inoculated. Although the drive was suppposed to begin at 3 p.m., the students gathered at the Bengaluru Central University as early as 9.30 a.m.

The personnel managing the drive were taken by surprise, as they were expecting around only 25 to 30 students. The exercise went on till 7.30 p.m. and will continue at the same campus for the next few days. Students, however, have demanded that the government should not allow walk-ins and should give appointments to avoid rush.

Delhi

Delhi reports lowest hospitalisations due to COVID-19 in over two months

The Capital on Monday reported the lowest number of COVID patients being hospitalised in the last two months — over 10 times lesser compared to the peak of single-day hospital admissions recorded towards the end of April.

At 182, single-day COVID hospital admissions were the lowest on Monday compared to 294 on April 1 during the ascension of the second wave in the city.

Mexico

Mexico boosts confirmed death toll by 4,272 to 227,840

Mexico announced that a clinical review of past deaths has led officials to raise the country's confirmed COVID-19 death toll by 4,272, to a total of 227,840.

The adjustment was carried out by teams of doctors and is largely one of record keeping, because even government officials acknowledge Mexico's true pandemic death toll is far, far higher.

Because the country of 126 million people does so little testing, many Mexicans have died at home or never got a test. So the government performs two kinds of adjustments — one by teams of doctors reviewing case files and another computerised search of death certificates for mentions of symptoms related to COVID-19.

The quicker, computerized analyses of excess deaths related to COVID-19 now stand at over 350,088, which gives Mexico one of the highest per capita rates in the world. - AP

Singapore

Ensure passengers carry negative COVID-19 report, airlines told

The authorities here have told airlines to ensure that those coming to Singapore have a valid negative coronavirus test report before boarding a flight.

The measure applies on Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) too, a Channel News Asia report said.

Previously only long-term pass holders and short-term pass visitors entering Singapore were required to present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report.

The new directions have come after the Ministry of Health announced last week that Singaporeans and PRs are now required to present a report of the test, taken within 72 hours before departing for Singapore. - PTI