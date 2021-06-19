Coronavirus live updates | Class 10 and 12 board exams cancelled in Assam

19 June 2021 09:45 IST

While 16.1% of the population has received at least one dose, only 3.6% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

A third wave of COVID-19 infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the latest outbreak, the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year, according to a Reuters poll of medical experts.

Of those who ventured a prediction, over 85% of respondents, or 21 of 24, said the next wave will hit by October, including three who forecast it as early as August, and 12 in September. The remaining three said the third wave would occur between November and February.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

CSIR and Tata group to expand coronavirus testing into rural India

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has tied up with the Tata MD, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, to develop mobile testing laboratories to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in rural India.

The initiative will utilise CSIR’s network of close to 40 labs across India and help increase India’s testing capacity in smaller locations in the country. “CSIR and Tata MD will jointly develop the testing capacity and the RT-PCR CRISPR test will be done using the Tata MD CHECK SARS-CoV-2 test kits that are powered by FELUDA technology from CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB),” a statement from the Science Ministry said.

Bihar

Bihar woman given both Covishield and Covaxin in 5 minutes

A Bihar woman, Sunila Devi, was administered shots of both the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines at an interval of five minutes on June 16. She is under the observation of a medical team and is said to be well.

Two auxiliary nurse midwives, Chanchala Kumari and Sunita Kumari, who were deputed to the camp, have been asked for an explanation over the incident.

Ms. Devi is said to have been jabbed twice “by mistake”. There were reportedly two separate lines for Covishield and Covaxin in one room of the school for both the age groups (18-44 years and above 45 years).

New Delhi

127 people fined per hour for not adhering to COVID norms

More than 3,000 people were issued fines every day over the last two months for not adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour with Delhi government teams finding and prosecuting as many as 127 offenders per hour.

Delhi government recorded highest daily violations on Thursday — 5,301.

As many as 1,89,307 people were fined for offences ranging from not wearing face masks — or wearing them improperly — non-adherence to social distancing norms and spitting in public places between April 17 and June 17, according to government records.

New Delhi

'Breach of COVID-19 norms in markets will hasten third wave,' says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of violations of COVID-19 protocols at various markets across the Capital where people are seen not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms.

A Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon said, “We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We do not know if there is any household that has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely.”

“Such breaches will only hasten the third wave, which is likely to come, and this cannot be permitted,” the HC said. The Bench issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government noting that strict measures were required to be implemented across the city to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Mizoram

87.80% students pass class 12 board examination in Mizoram

The Mizoram Class-12 Board examinations result was announced on Friday with 87.80% of the students clearing the examination, an official said.

The class 12 board examination was held offline under strict COVID-19 protocols in April.

The pass percentage of girls was 88.81% while that of boys was 86.69%.

Assam

Class 10 and 12 board exams cancelled in Assam

The Assam government on Friday cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The State Cabinet had on June 16 advised the Education Department not to hold the board exams offline as the positivity rate had not dipped below a comfortable level.

“We decided not to hold the school board exams in order not to expose the students to infection,” the State’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said after a marathon meeting with officials of the Education Department and other stakeholders.

Chandigarh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. "He breathed his last at 11.30 p.m.," a family spokesperson told PTI.

His condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with COVID-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital.

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday when he was shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital. Milkha had been "stable" before Thursday evening.