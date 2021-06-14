Coronavirus live updates | No greater risk to children from anticipated third wave: report

While 15% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.5% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

The share of people who are fully vaccinated in comparable economies such as Brazil, Russia and South Africa is 11.07%, 9.78% and 0.81%, respectively. Among neighbouring countries, about 2.57% of Bangladesh’s population is fully vaccinated while the figure for Pakistan and Sri Lanka stood at 1.29% and 2.02%, respectively.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Dedicated COVID-19 facility for pregnant women in Bengaluru sees 300th delivery

Amid a ferocious second wave of COVID-19, the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait (HSIS) Gosha Hospital in Bengaluru saw the successful completion of the 300th delivery on Saturday.

The State-run hospital, attached to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, is the dedicated COVID-19 facility for pregnant women in the city.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted: “HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru achieved a remarkable milestone on June 12. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women! Kudos to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital.”

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government allows tea shops to function in 27 districts

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that tea shops will be allowed to function from June 14 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m in 27 of the 38 districts in the State. The tea shops will however only be allowed to provide parcel service. The government has also allowed sweets and savoury shops to function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and these too can provide only parcel service.

In a press release the government said tea shops will be allowed to function in all the districts except seven Western districts including Coimbatore and four Delta districts including Thanjavur where the spread of Covid-19 is not yet fully under control.

The announcement came in the wake of widespread criticism against the government for allowing Tasmac liquor outlets to be open but not allowing tea shops to operate.

New Delhi

Shops, markets to remain open on all days from today in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 13 announced that all shops and markets that were permitted to open last week as a part of unlock measures on an odd-even basis would be allowed to open every day from June 14 onwards. Restaurants had also been allowed to open with 50% of their seating capacity, he said.

Restrictions on marriages would continue with a maximum of 20 people in attendance and they could take place only at home or in court.

Mr. Kejriwal said that authorities would monitor the situation at mall, markets and restaurants and if COVID-19 guidelines were not being followed or the number of cases start rising, they would be shut. He added that religious places would be allowed to open but no visitors would be allowed.

Kerala

New online system for COVID-19 death reporting in Kerala

Following criticism over the alleged “less-than-honest” manner in which Kerala was reporting its COVID-19 deaths, the Health Department is now rolling out an online, real-time reporting system, which will ensure transparency, accountability and completeness in COVID-19 death reporting henceforth.

The system, developed by e-health division, is being rolled out on a trial basis on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death reporting in the State has been mired in controversies right from the time of the first wave and inconsistencies in reporting, gaps in data and the unusual disparities in mortality rate between districts have led to allegations of data manipulation by the State.

No greater risk to children from anticipated third wave: report

There is no evidence so far to conclude that children face a greater risk of infection or are at greater danger from a COVID-19 infection from an anticipated third wave, according to a report from The Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force. The group consists of paediatric experts from across the country comprising clinicians from top government medical colleges and large private or charitable hospitals.

They were tasked with examining the evidence and recommending practical clinical tools and strategies for providers, and guidance for policymakers and the public to effectively address COVID-19 in children. Though data from India were limited, the mortality rate amongst hospitalised COVID-19 positive children below the age of 10 (excluding neonates) was 2.4%. About 40% of the children who had died had co-morbidities and 9% of all hospitalised COVID-positive children presented with severe illness, all under 10 years of age. These observations were similar during the two surges of COVID-19 infections in India.

Telangana

Excess deaths in Hyderabad are 10 times the official COVID-19 toll for Telangana

The number of “excess deaths” registered in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ever since COVID-19 hit (from April 2020 to May 2021), is over 10 times the officially recorded figure of 3,275 deaths for the corresponding period in the entire State of Telangana. There were an estimated 32,752 “excess deaths” — 18,420 between April and December 2020 and 14,332 between January and May 2021.

Excess deaths in the GHMC were calculated based on the number of death certificates issued. The month-wise number for the last two years was accessed by The Hindu and compared with data for 2016 to 2019 that were obtained via an RTI. The 2021 figures were analysed till May 31.

For the first five months of 2021, the 14,332 excess deaths in the city corporation limits were 8.2 times more than the official COVID19 death toll of 1,740 for the entire State. These “excess deaths” were calculated as the difference between the 36,041 certified deaths in 2021 and the average number of certified deaths in the same period in the pre-pandemic years between 2016 and 2019 (21,709).

