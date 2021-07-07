Coronavirus live updates | India coming out of 2nd wave, and will witness strong economic recovery, says Jaishankar

07 July 2021 09:54 IST

India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it will witness a strong economic recovery and contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he said India will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination and it will be part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.

Here are the latest updates:

New Zealand approves use of Janssen vaccine

New Zealand said that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.

