Coronavirus live updates | India coming out of 2nd wave, and will witness strong economic recovery, says Jaishankar

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to check their documents verified for second dose of Covaxin, in New Delhi on July 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it will witness a strong economic recovery and contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he said India will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination and it will be part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

 

New Zealand approves use of Janssen vaccine

New Zealand said that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.

Read more
 

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2021 9:55:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-live-july-7-2021-updates/article35182915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY