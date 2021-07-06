Coronavirus live updates | After topping list of active cases for two months, Bengaluru Urban falls to second place

06 July 2021 09:32 IST

From June 21 to 30, 5.57 million daily doses were administered on average. However, to vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.39 million doses need to be administered daily on average from now on.

After the introduction of the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, the inoculation rate has increased significantly in India. From June 21 to 30, 5.57 million doses were administered every day on average, the highest for any 10-day period since the vaccination drive started.

The seven-day rolling average of doses administered per day reached a peak of 6.44 million on June 26. However, the rate could not be sustained in the final days of June. By June 30, the average doses dropped below the 5 million-mark.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Lajpat Nagar market closed

The Delhi government has closed the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi till further orders for violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said on Monday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar market wherein “gross violations” of guidelines were observed. “It is, hereby, directed that Lajpat Nagar Central Market is closed with immediate effect until further orders,” the DDMA order said.

Representatives of various trader bodies claimed that crowding is mainly due to the presence of street vendors and it is up to the administration to prevent it.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports lowest single-day COVID-19 tally in last 90 days

The State reported 2,100 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, ending on Monday morning, the lowest single-day tally in the last 90 days. The virus claimed 26 lives during the period, the lowest in the past 77 days.

The daily positivity rate of the 72,731 samples tested in the past day was 2.89%, the lowest in the past 100 days. The cumulative tally increased to 19,05,023, while the death toll reached 12,870.

The recovery rate reached 97.54% with a total 18,58,189 recoveries so far. During the past day, 3,435 patients recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 33,964. The overall positivity rate of the 2.24 crore samples tested thus far was put at 8.49%.

Karnataka

Judges, Karnataka court staff contribute ₹3.38 crore to COVID-19 fund

Judges of the Karnataka High Court as well as the district and taluk judiciary and the staff working in all types of courts have contributed ₹3.38 crore to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

While High Court judges have contributed ₹11.6 lakh, the judges in the district and taluk courts have contributed 1.15 crore in the form of three days’ salary, said a press release issued by T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, Registrar General of the High Court.

Andhra Pradesh

Curfew eased further in 11 dists. from July 8

Following a decline in COVID-19 cases in the State, the government on Monday decided to further relax curfew timings. The relaxation hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from July 8, except for East and West Godavari districts.

During a review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the green signal for opening cinema theatres, restaurants, gyms and function halls from July 8 in strict compliance with COVID protocols, including 50% seating in cinemas and restaurants and mandating the wearing of masks and using sanitisers. However, all shops and commercial establishments should be closed by 9 p.m.

In East and West Godavari districts, the night curfew will be enforced from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the restrictions would be in place till the positivity rate drops below five percent.

Australia

Sydney COVID lockdown call looms as new case numbers drop

The premier of Australia’s NewSouth Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country’s most populous state.

Just 18 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were detected in NSW on Tuesday, half of the previous day’s number. But Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision would also take into account her administration’s determination to make the current lockdown in the city of five million people the last, as it aims to step up vaccinations.

“That will factor into our decision-making as to whether it(the two-week lockdown) finishes on Friday or whether we continue for a period longer,” Ms. Berejiklian told reporters. “I hope to be able to communicate to the community tomorrow on what next week looks like.”

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka receives 26,000 doses of US-made Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Sri Lanka on Monday received the first batch of 26,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first South Asian country to get the US-made jab.

The consignment was part of the 800,000 COVID-19 jabs to be delivered to the island nation in the next few weeks.

Health officials said that the 26,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was the start of the 5 million Pfizer jabs expected by year end.

New Delhi

Facial recognition used to verify vaccine beneficiaries: govt.

Even though the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has admitted in a recent RTI query response to the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) for online verification of beneficiaries at vaccination centres, it failed to provide any legislative or legal order that authorised the use of such technology.

The MoHFW has also said that no privacy impact assessment of the use of FRT was conducted prior to its deployment.

“Facial recognition authentication is used as one of the methods for Aadhaar Authentication for online verification of beneficiary prior to COVID-19 vaccination wherein facial template is captured and send to UIDAI for verification of image of beneficiary,” the Ministry said in response to an RTI filed by the not-for-profit Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF).

Rajasthan

Tribal-dominated district takes lead in creating COVID-19 care facility for children

The tribal-dominated Banswara district in southern Rajasthan has taken the lead in creating first-of-its-kind paediatric COVID-19 care facility as part of preparations for a possible third wave of infection. Beautified with colourful drawings and cartoons depicted on the walls, the dedicated wards will cater to children with different stages of coronavirus infection.

The district administration identified the buildings and rooms lying in disuse in the premises of the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital and took up their extensive repairs and reconstruction. Following a month-long exercise, a 20-bedded paediatric ICU, a 40-bed children’s ward and a 35-bed special newborn care unit have been set up in the hospital.

In the light of warnings that the next wave may affect the children harder than the first two waves, all the paediatric wards have been connected to the central oxygen pipeline and the facilities of ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP machines and radiant warmers have been arranged for each bed.

Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban falls to second place in India

Bengaluru Urban, which had the highest number of active cases in the country for over two months, has finally managed to reduce its active caseload to 15,395 on Monday and has come down to the second position now.

Pune, which was second so far, now has the highest number of active cases with 16,960 still under treatment.

On April 23 with nearly 1.5 lakh active cases, Bengaluru Urban had become the district with the highest active caseload in the country, way ahead of Pune (1,16,602) then. The number of active cases crossed 1 lakh on April 19 and touched 1,49,624 on April 23.