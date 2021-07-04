Coronavirus updates | No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for third consecutive day

People wear masks and face shield as a precaution against the coronavirus in Vijayawda.  

A possible third wave of coronavirus infection can hit its peak between October-November if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, but it may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, said a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases.

However, Covid infection can spread faster during the third wave if any new virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges, said Manindra Agarwal who is working with the Sutra Model — the mathematical projection of the COVID-19 trajectory.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

 

No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for third consecutive day

Jharkhand did not report any COVID-19 induced fatality for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 88 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,45,794, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,113, it said.

Jharkhand now has 831 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,39,850 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

A total of 48,687 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. - PTI

 

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2021 9:56:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-live-july-4-2021-updates/article35130132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY