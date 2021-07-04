Coronavirus updates | No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for third consecutive day

A possible third wave of coronavirus infection can hit its peak between October-November if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, but it may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, said a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases.

However, Covid infection can spread faster during the third wave if any new virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges, said Manindra Agarwal who is working with the Sutra Model — the mathematical projection of the COVID-19 trajectory.

No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for third consecutive day

Jharkhand did not report any COVID-19 induced fatality for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 88 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,45,794, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,113, it said.

Jharkhand now has 831 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,39,850 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

A total of 48,687 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. - PTI