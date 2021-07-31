Coronavirus live updates | Country sees increase in number of active cases for fourth consecutive day

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on July 31, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union Health ministry said.

PTI reported that the number of active cases has gone up to 4,08,920, accounting for 1.29% of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37%, the data showed.

Punjab

Punjab ‘excess deaths’ three times official toll

The number of “excess deaths” registered by the Civil Registration System (CRS) in Punjab ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit (from April 2020 to May 2021) was an estimated 47,571, which is 3.3 times the official reported figure of 14,450 COVID-19 deaths for the same period.

The figures were arrived at from the data on deaths registered month-wise in the CRS from January 2015 to June 2021 in Punjab and accessed by The Hindu.

