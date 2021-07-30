Coronavirus live updates | Remote panchayat in Odisha vaccinates all aged over 18 years

Bharat Biotech founder and CMD Krishna Ella said on July 29 that the company was expecting significant data on its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine in about two months.

Perceived as a game changer in the battle against the virus, the vaccine from the makers of Covaxin promises to deliver multiple benefits, from being more effective, since it is expected to generate immune responses at the site of infection (respiratory mucosa), to ease of administration and production.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Andhra Pradesh

DRDO developing oxygen cylinders to meet COVID-19 needs: Chairman

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hit the headlines two months ago when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved anti-COVID oral drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed by it.

Having transferred many technologies to the industry sector in general and healthcare in particular during the pandemic, the DRDO has now geared up to supply small oxygen cylinders to the patients in the event of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, apart from manufacturing 2-DG drug in a massive way.

Speaking to The Hindu, DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy says that the DRDO contributed 350 technologies to the industry during the last one year.

New Delhi

HC asks govts. to reply on COVID-19 relief plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to the grievances raised by two minor siblings seeking implementation of scheme to give compensation to those who lost their sole breadwinner to COVID-19.

Justice Rekha Palli granted three weeks’ time to the authorities to submit their affidavits while posting the case for further hearing on August 26.

“Respondents pray for time to seek instructions on whether grievances of the petitioners can be addressed expeditiously. Respondents also granted three weeks’ time to file counter,” the court said.

Tamil Nadu

Teachers of government, aided schools to return on August 2

Teachers of government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu have been asked to start coming back to school from August 2.

In a circular, the School Education Commissioner and the Director of Elementary Education asked District Educational Officers and Chief Educational Officers to ensure that all safety norms laid down by the State government for the prevention of COVID-19 are followed by school heads and teachers. Staff members who are cancer patients, have heart issues, are highly diabetic, disabled, or are undergoing treatment from COVID-19 can be granted exemption from coming to school by the CEOs or DEOs, provided that they submit the necessary medical documents pertaining to their health conditions, the circular said.

Tamil Nadu

No concessions for marriage hall owners, says High Court

The Madras High Court on Thursday held that those owning valuable properties such as marriage halls in the city did not deserve any concession in payments of water or sewerage charges by citing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam held so while dismissing a writ petition filed by the Chennai Kalyana Mandapam Owners’ Association, which complained about the payment of water and sewerage charges being demanded from its members based on new rental values.

A counsel representing the petitioner association said the new rental value was yet to be finalised, and hence it was not fair on the part of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to demand charges based on such inconclusive values.

Tamil Nadu

Pandemic puts the brakes on organ transplants in T.N.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down organ transplants in Tamil Nadu. Though a few hospitals continued to perform living donor kidney and liver transplants throughout the pandemic, some of the major hospitals — especially in the government sector — had to push back transplantations after being flooded with COVID-19 cases.

Though resumption of services is on the cards, the pandemic has brought along a set of challenges for transplant teams. Patient safety is a key priority.

Officials said the deceased donor transplant programme was slowly picking up. “Soon after the lockdown in March last year, the programme came to a standstill in April for want of protocols. Transplant services resumed in May after protocols were drafted but there were fewer donors owing to the lockdown...,” an official said.

Karnataka

Karnataka HC seeks government response on PIL on safety of doctors

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday sought the State government’s response on a PIL petition seeking measures to protect medical practitioners from attacks from the relatives of patients and to appoint a joint expert committee to address the grievances of doctors.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the direction on the petition, filed by Vinod G. Kulkarni, a neuropsychiatric from Hubballi. The petitioner complained that attacks on medical professionals, particularly doctors, by the family members of patients were on the rise and several such instances were reported during the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Andhra Pradesh

IMA opposes order to install oxygen plants in pvt hospitals

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the GO 57 issued by the State government recently making it mandatory for hospitals in the State to install captive oxygen plants and keep sufficient oxygen cylinders. The government stated that the hospital registration would be cancelled if the instructions in the GO were not followed.

The Andhra Pradesh Private Nursing Homes and Hospitals Association (APNA), Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA), and the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association of Andhra Pradesh (ANHAAP) have extended their support and solidarity with the IMA in this regard.

ANHAAP president B.Narendra Reddy expressed the view that the government should have brought only COVID hospitals under the purview of the GO 57. Instead, all private hospitals were asked to install PSA oxygen plants or maintain liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tanks. It would be burdensome for the hospitals.

Karnataka

Kerala COVID-19 spike: Kodagu on alert as DC visits checkpost

In view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Kodagu district administration has told the health authorities to tighten screening at the border checkposts.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Thursday visited the Karike checkpost bordering Kerala and inspected the measures taken for screening travellers entering the State.

She told the officers in charge of the checkpost and screening teams to be on alert and ensure that the government guidelines were followed without any lack of attention in the wake of a spurt in cases in the neighbouring State.

Kerala

Rahul Gandhi urges people in Kerala to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to people in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines.

Kerala reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Thursday. The Central government is sending a six-member team to Kerala to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying," Gandhi said. "I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures & guidelines. Please take care," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet.

- PTI

USA

Biden steps up efforts to fight virus surge fuelled by Delta variant

President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up actions to combat the spread of the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus, asking every US federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and be tested.

“We have the tools to prevent this new wave of COVID from shutting down our businesses, our schools, our society as we saw happen last year,” the veteran Democrat said in a speech on his administration's new initiatives.

The White House said just ahead of the address that all four million federal employees and on-site contractors “will be asked to attest to their vaccination status.”

Odisha

All those above 18 receive vaccination in remote panchayat in Odisha

All eligible persons above 18 in a remote panchayat in Odisha’s Nuapada district have received COVID-19 vaccine.

“All eligible persons above age of 18 have been inoculated in Kushumjore panchayat. Vaccination in the panchayat which is close to Chhattisgarh border was taken up on mission mode,” Bhairab Charan Panigrahi, an Ayush doctor who was assigned to work with the community in the panchayat.

A total of 2,593 persons were administered the first dose where people were very reluctant to receive it. They had a fear that they would die in three months following inoculation.