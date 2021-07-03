Coronavirus live updates | Laurus Labs gets DRDO licence to make anti-COVID drug 2DG

03 July 2021 10:10 IST

Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the union Health Ministry on Friday giving the approval based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

The Central government has sent multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases. The two-member teams sent to States comprise a clinician and a public health expert each.

“Teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic,” said a government release.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

10 tested COVID positive every hour in June, 62% were men

Six in every 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Capital last month were male while almost a third of the total men having contracted the virus during the period was aged between 30 and 60 years, according to the Delhi government records.

Over 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 every hour with as many as 7,804 individuals contracting the infection from June 1 to June 30. Of these, 4,873 or 62.44% were males.

Accounting for 1,627 of the total cases, around 21% of the male patients fell in the 14 to 30 age group, followed by patients from the 60-plus and below 14 years categories constituting a little over 9% (713) and slightly over 2% (165), respectively. In June, four out of five patients — irrespective of gender — were found to be aged between 14 and 60 years.

New Delhi

No stage to perform, street artistes take up odd jobs

A lack of recognition from the government and repeated lockdowns have led to several street performers of the Capital take up odd jobs to sustain themselves. While the artistes — who were earlier residents of the Katputhli Colony — maintained that the scenario was bleak even before the pandemic, the various lockdowns have only deteriorated their lives.

Ishamudin Khan, a street magician who has performed across the globe, said that there were dedicated arenas for such performers elsewhere but in India they are treated as “beggars.”

“The condition is terrible and the lockdown has only increased their troubles. In the past 70 years, no institution has added our profession as fine arts or arts. In India we are called beggars. This is also why we were simply put under the EWS category. Where are the Ministries of culture, tourism, social justice and empowerment? Several have been forced to become autorickshaw drivers or garbage collectors,” said Mr. Ishamudin.

Tamil Nadu

Three more residents of Udumalpet tribal settlements test positive

The Health Department on Friday confirmed three more COVID-19 cases in the 17 tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, days after these settlements reported its first positive case.

Health officials told The Hindu that a 55-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from Mavadappu settlement and a 40-year-old woman from Kurumalai settlement had tested positive. A total of 136 swab samples were lifted from four tribal settlements – Mavadappu, Kurumalai, Kulipatti and Kattupatti – on Wednesday to test for COVID-19, out of which three had returned positive.

Earlier in the week, a 31-year-old pregnant woman from Kulipatti tribal settlement became the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the 17 settlements when she was tested after delivery at the Udumalpet Government Hospital. She was later shifted to the COVID-19 care centre at the upgraded primary health centre in Erisinampatti for treatment. The health officials noted that none of the 74 swab samples that were lifted in Kulipatti on Wednesday had returned positive.

Tamil Nadu

Over 50% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

More than 50% of the city's eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, just 12% of the eligible population have received two doses.

According to data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation and ICMR, the number of residents vaccinated crossed 30 lakh this week. Of the 59.45 lakh residents eligible for vaccination in the 15 zones of the Corporation, 30.9 lakh have received the vaccine so far.

Over 77% of the 23.39 lakh eligible residents aged over 45 have been vaccinated. As a result, the active cases in the age group have decreased, accounting for over 30%.

Telangana

Laurus Labs gets DRDO licence to make anti-COVID drug 2DG

Drugmaker Laurus Labs has received licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG), an oral drug indicated as an adjunct therapy for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Announcing this, the company said it has already applied for emergency use authorisation for the product with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on May 1 accorded emergency approval for use of 2DG on COVID-19 patients.

Laurus Labs is among a clutch of companies that have been issued licence to manufacture and market 2-DG, sources said. DRDO had last month invited expression of interest, from pharma companies, offering transfer of technology of the process for manufacturing 2-DG.