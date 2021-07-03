Coronavirus live updates | Laurus Labs gets DRDO licence to make anti-COVID drug 2DG

The Central government has sent multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases. The two-member teams sent to States comprise a clinician and a public health expert each.

“Teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic,” said a government release.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Telangana

Laurus Labs gets DRDO licence to make anti-COVID drug 2DG

Drugmaker Laurus Labs has received licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG), an oral drug indicated as an adjunct therapy for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Announcing this, the company said it has already applied for emergency use authorisation for the product with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on May 1 accorded emergency approval for use of 2DG on COVID-19 patients.

Laurus Labs is among a clutch of companies that have been issued licence to manufacture and market 2-DG, sources said. DRDO had last month invited expression of interest, from pharma companies, offering transfer of technology of the process for manufacturing 2-DG.