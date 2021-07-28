Coronavirus updates: India adds 43,645 COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

In a major reversal in guidelines, the CDC, a top U.S. health authority, has recommended that people vaccinated against COVID-19 in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky cited new data that shows rare breakthrough cases involving Delta have an increased risk of onward transmission.

Here are the latest updates:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on July 28.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,535.

The Union Territory now has 12 active COVID-19 cases. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Case Update

India adds 43,645 COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

India logged 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 3,14,84,605, while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 17,36,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978. - PTI

Kerala

Current restrictions in Kerala to continue

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the current COVID-19 regulations would continue as per the government’s A, B, C and D zonal categorisation.

However, it would consider whether to allow textile shops to open for business as per the pandemic protocol. The administration would limit the number of persons authorised into a shop at a time. Moreover, it would insist that only vaccinated salespersons manage the counters.