Coronavirus updates | People who are immune compromised may need vaccine booster, says expert

26 July 2021 08:39 IST

People who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, said an infectious disease expert as countries are starting to deal with increasing cases from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. said during a T.V. interview.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

Metro, buses to allow only sitting travel

The Delhi Metro and intra-State buses will run at ‘100% seating capacity’ from Monday, after the Delhi government eased some COVID-19 restrictions. However, long queues outside metro stations and bus stops during peak hours are likely to continue as passengers will not be permitted to stand inside buses or metro coaches.

The Delhi Metro on Sunday clarified that only 50 passengers will be allowed to sit in each coach and entry to stations would continue to be regulated. Several sections of the public are under the impression that the metro will be operating at 100% capacity — this is not the case, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Karnataka

Offline classes for college students to resume today

After over four months, offline classes in degree, postgraduate, engineering colleges, and polytechnics are set to resume on Monday.

A press release, issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, stated that 74% of students who are above 18 had received at least one dose of vaccination. The remaining would be vaccinated shortly, he said.

Students who want to attend offline classes have to bring a consent letter signed by their parents. In addition to this, it is mandatory that students should have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

