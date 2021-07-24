Coronavirus live updates | Schools in A.P. to reopen on Aug. 16

24 July 2021 11:05 IST

In a statement laid on the Table of the Lower House, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that as on July 20, 2021 a total of 32.64 crore persons had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 8.55 crore persons had completed the two dose schedule.

Vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, and therefore, a fixed timeline cannot be given for the completion of the COVID-19 immunisation drive, but those above 18 years of age are expected to be vaccinated by December 2021, the Health Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday in a written reply.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was one of two MPs who had asked if all adults would be fully vaccinated by December 2021, sought information on the availability of vaccines, and other related questions. Trinamool Congress’s Mala Roy was the other MP with the same queries.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools in A.P. to reopen on Aug. 16

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen for the 2021-22 academic year on August 16, the government announced on Friday.

The decision to reopen schools was taken at a meeting of the School Education Department, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Jagan said the government would also come out with detailed guidelines on August 16 on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020.