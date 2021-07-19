Coronavirus updates | SSLC exams begin in Karnataka amid COVID concerns

Volunteers taking out a COVID awareness rally at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Sunday.

19 July 2021 09:33 IST

2.57 crore jabs available with States, says Centre.

Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to States and Union territories, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21.

In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and Union Territories. The remaining 25% can be procured by private hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

SSLC exams begin in Karnataka amid COVID concerns

The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the State on Monday, amid COVID-19 concerns.

As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day. - PTI

India adds 38,164 new cases, 499 fresh fatalities

India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 fresh fatalities, the lowest in over three months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 case tally has climbed to 3,11,44,229.

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. - PTI

Delhi

No COVID-19 death reported in the Capital

The Capital recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The last time the Capital had zero deaths was on March 2. The number of new cases added was 51 after 71,546 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.07%.

There are currently 592 active cases in the Capital, of which 203 are under home isolation. The total number of cases since the pandemic began has climbed to 14,35,529 and the total fatalities stand at 25,027.