Coronavirus updates | 2.57 crore jabs available with States, says Centre

Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to States and Union territories, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21.

In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and Union Territories. The remaining 25% can be procured by private hospitals.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

No COVID-19 death reported in the Capital

The Capital recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The last time the Capital had zero deaths was on March 2. The number of new cases added was 51 after 71,546 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.07%.

There are currently 592 active cases in the Capital, of which 203 are under home isolation. The total number of cases since the pandemic began has climbed to 14,35,529 and the total fatalities stand at 25,027.