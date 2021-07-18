Coronavirus updates | India records 41,157 fresh Covid cases

India logged 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Three athletes test positive for COVID-19, two staying at Olympic Village

Three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games Organising Committee (OC) announced on July 18, the development adding to the scepticism around the troubled event which opens on July 23.

It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. Their identities have not been revealed by the organisers. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.