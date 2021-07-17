Coronavirus live updates | Tokyo Olympic Village sees first case of COVID-19

17 July 2021 09:21 IST

At the Health Ministry press conference, V.K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, said people were still vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, which was very much around. “We have to be alert. Our COVID case decline has slowed down and this is a warning sign,” he said.

Dr. Paul said that the COVID-19 situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. “Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. World Health Organization’s warning about the third COVID wave is a red flag,” he said.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

A majority — over 86% — of the breakthrough infection after COVID-19 vaccination have been caused by the Delta variant, with hospitalisation of 9.8% of such cases and fatality observed in 0.4% of cases, according to the results of a nationwide study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A breakthrough infection is a case of illness in which a vaccinated individual becomes sick from the same illness that the vaccine is meant to prevent.

For the study, “Clinical characterisation and Genomic analysis of COVID-19 breakthrough infections during second wave in different States of India’’, ICMR collected 677 clinical samples of individuals who have been partially or fully vaccinated but contracted the infection. The samples were collected from 17 States and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

Japan

First case of COVID-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: organisers

The Tokyo Olympics has registered its first COVID-19 case in the Olympic Village six days before the Games open, organisers said on July 17.

“There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test,” Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, told a press conference.

- AFP