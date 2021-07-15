Coronavirus updates | Dispiriting setback as COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

15 July 2021 10:49 IST

In India, an increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the active cases increased to 4,32,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,11,989 with 581 fresh fatalities.

An increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The active cases comprise 1.39% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed on Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

"The medals will not be given around the neck,” Mr. Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo. "They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself."

COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for a return to normal life.

The World Health Organisation reported that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline. It recorded more than 55,000 lives lost, a 3% increase from the week before.

Cases rose 10% last week to nearly 3 million, with the highest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Britain, WHO said.