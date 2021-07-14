Coronavirus updates | People are talking about the third wave as casually as a "weather update", says govt.

People are talking about the third wave of coronavirus as casually as a "weather update", the government said on Tuesday, noting that "gross violations" of Covid-appropriate behaviour being seen in several parts of the country can nullify the gains made so far in pandemic management.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccination declines by 60% as States say they have no doses

The weekly pace of vaccination has declined to nearly 60% of what was seen in the week after June 21, when the Centre entirely took over vaccine procurement from the States. The slackening has resulted in several States complaining of a shortage and an inability to cater to demand.

On June 21, the first day of the new policy, nearly 91 lakh doses were administered and until June 27, about 4 crore were administered. While the week after didn’t match up, the period from July 5-July 11 has seen only 2.3 crore doses dispensed. So far about 38 crore vaccines have been administered since the drive commenced in January.

Uttarakhand suspends Kanwar Yatra

Uttarakhand has decided to suspend this year's Kanwar Yatra in view of the COVID-19 situation, “giving top priority to the protection of human life”. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami following a meeting with senior State officials on Tuesday evening.

“A detailed discussion was held on the occurrence of the Delta Plus variant of COVID, the possibility of a third wave and its effects in the country and abroad. The opinion of experts in this regard was also considered,” said an official statement issued after the meeting.

Mr. Dhami directed that officials of neighbouring States should also be requested to coordinate and take effective action so that they can be successful in stopping the pandemic.