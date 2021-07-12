Coronavirus updates | Northeast, Kerala regions of concern, decline in active cases slows as R-factor rises

A health woker analysing samples collected at a COVID-19 rapid testing camp in Hyderabad. File photo

12 July 2021 09:46 IST

Giving rise to fresh worries about the COVID-19 pandemic rearing its head again, the R-factor, which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country, has risen recently leading to a sluggish pace in the decline of active cases while Kerala and northeast states have emerged as regions of concern.

This is despite the nationwide tally of new cases remaining low, revealed an analysis by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi adds 53 COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

Delhi on Sunday reported 53 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths as the positivity rate dropped to 0.07%, according to data shared by the health department.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015. - PTI

Lord Jagannath rath yatra commences with curfew enroute amid COVID-19 concerns

The 144th annual rath yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, but it was devoid of the usual festive fervour and crowds due to the curfew imposed on its route to bar people from taking part in it in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the usual cavalcade of around 100 trucks, decked up elephants, akhadas and singing troupes, this year's procession consisted of only three chariots, pulled by nearly 100 youths from the Khalasi community, and four to five other vehicles.

To prevent people from gathering on roads for a glimpse of the deities, a curfew has been imposed on the entire 19-km route of the procession from early morning till afternoon, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja told reporters.