Coronavirus live updates | Prioritise caregivers of disabled for vaccination: Social Justice Ministry

11 July 2021 10:25 IST

The daily positivity rate in the country was recorded at 2.25%. It has been less than 3% for 20 consecutive days, the Health ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32%.

With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities.

Here are the latest updates:

Data

As India's vaccination drive gathers pace, women are being left behind

As the vaccination drive picks up pace in India, the gender gap in vaccination rate (people vaccinated per 1,000 individuals) continues to widen.

The gap varies among the States. Except in Himachal Pradesh, there was a gap in all the 19 other States analysed. In India, as of July 4, 349 per every 1,000 women aged above 18 years and 390 per every 1,000 men aged above 18 have received at least one dose.

According to the NFHS-5, in many States, more women said that they would let their husbands decide about their health care than those who said they will take decisions themselves.

Tamil Nadu

Hospitals told to refund excess charges

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started issuing notices to several private hospitals against which complaints of overcharging were received for treating COVID-19 patients.

The move comes in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project receiving complaints from several patients about exorbitant charges by hospitals and being forwarded to the civic body for action.

A senior official, citing the Governor Order No. 251 issued on May 22 fixing the rates for medical treatment of COVID-19 patients by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said steps were being taken to get the hospitals refund the excess charges to the patients.

He said 20 complaints had been received against private hospitals in Aminjikarai, Vadapalani, Pallikaranai, Perungudi, and Ambattur. The senior civic official said six hospitals had come forward and reimbursed the ‘additional’ amount charged from patients. The remaining 14 hospitals were yet to respond to the notices.

Kerala

TPR-based restrictions in Kozhikode draw flak

The ongoing pandemic restrictions in Kozhikode city have not gone down well with a section of society, which has claimed that it will only lead to further spread of infection. Opposition parties have objected to placing the whole city under lockdown for six days a week.

Right now, the Kozhikode Corporation has been included in the ‘C’ category, with an average test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 between 10% and 15%. Lockdown is in force within the city limits, and shops and other business establishments, except those selling essential stuff, are allowed to open only on Fridays. Till recently, however, shops were allowed to function on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As is the situation elsewhere in the State, there is complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. This apparently led to a rush last Friday, when people thronged the city from everywhere. Heavy traffic was seen at major junctions such as Stadium Junction and Bank Junction, Mavoor Road, Mananchira, Nadakkavu, and Karapparamba. S.M. Street, a major trade centre in the city, too saw a large number of customers.

New Delhi

Home Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation in hill stations, tourist locations

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the steps taken by State governments for checking the spread of COVID-19 in hill stations and other tourist destinations.

The overall management of the situation and the vaccination status in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal was discussed.

“The Union Home Secretary sounded a note of caution in view of media reports showing blatant disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour,” said a government release.

Mr. Bhalla said the second wave was not yet over; and the States should ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.

Explainer

What is ‘immunity debt’, and is it caused by coronavirus lockdowns?

As countries start lifting curbs imposed on societies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, news reports have indicated higher rates of respiratory infections, even unseasonal diseases such as influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Doctors have called this the “immunity debt” brought on by non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) put in place to reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Tamil Nadu

Retail outlets fined for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the police identified 26 multistoried retail showrooms that failed to regulate crowding and violated norms pertaining to COVID-19.

Corporation officials collected a fine of ₹3.3 lakh from these showrooms on Saturday. The civic officials also checked 1,613 marriage halls and hotels and penalised 39 of the businesses for violating norms. The raid was conducted at many locations of the city following complaints from residents. The corporation penalised 6,130 business operators during the period between May 1, 2021 to July 9, 2021 for violating physical distancing norms. A total of 30,755 persons were penalised for not following norms.

A fine of ₹3.3 crore was collected from the violators.

After relaxation of lockdown, residents from various localities started calling corporation helpline 1913 to report violations.

New Delhi

Caregivers of disabled need priority for COVID-19 jabs: Social Justice Ministry

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry earlier this week asked the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to ensure that caregivers of persons with disabilities (PwD) are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same centre as the PwD on priority basis.

The Department of Empowerment of PwD (DEPwD) under the Ministry wrote in an office memorandum on July 7 that it had received an email from Anjlee Agarwal, a PwD, requesting the facility.

“Caregivers are required to come in close proximity with persons with disabilities for providing support services to PwDs to enable them to perform activities of daily living. As such, it is important to ensure vaccination of such caregivers alongside persons with disabilities,” the DEPwD wrote.

The Health Ministry was asked to issue instructions to all Central and State healthcare authorities and vaccination centres to this effect.