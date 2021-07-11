Coronavirus live updates | Prioritise caregivers of disabled for vaccination: Social Justice Ministry

With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

Retail outlets fined for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the police identified 26 multistoried retail showrooms that failed to regulate crowding and violated norms pertaining to COVID-19.

Corporation officials collected a fine of ₹3.3 lakh from these showrooms on Saturday. The civic officials also checked 1,613 marriage halls and hotels and penalised 39 of the businesses for violating norms. The raid was conducted at many locations of the city following complaints from residents. The corporation penalised 6,130 business operators during the period between May 1, 2021 to July 9, 2021 for violating physical distancing norms. A total of 30,755 persons were penalised for not following norms.

A fine of ₹3.3 crore was collected from the violators.

After relaxation of lockdown, residents from various localities started calling corporation helpline 1913 to report violations.

New Delhi

Caregivers of disabled need priority for COVID-19 jabs: Social Justice Ministry

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry earlier this week asked the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to ensure that caregivers of persons with disabilities (PwD) are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same centre as the PwD on priority basis.

The Department of Empowerment of PwD (DEPwD) under the Ministry wrote in an office memorandum on July 7 that it had received an email from Anjlee Agarwal, a PwD, requesting the facility.

“Caregivers are required to come in close proximity with persons with disabilities for providing support services to PwDs to enable them to perform activities of daily living. As such, it is important to ensure vaccination of such caregivers alongside persons with disabilities,” the DEPwD wrote.

The Health Ministry was asked to issue instructions to all Central and State healthcare authorities and vaccination centres to this effect.