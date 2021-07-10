Coronavirus live updates | Gujarat schools to reopen for Standard XII from July 15

The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to take a decision on including Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its list of vaccines approved for Emergency Use within four to six weeks, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, said at a webinar organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

A WHO pre-qualification, or Emergency Use Listing (EUL), is necessary for a vaccine company to supply vaccines to global facilities such as COVAX or international procurement. So far, eight vaccines have got an EUL from the WHO.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Uttar Pradesh

Two cases of COVID Kappa variant found in U.P.

Two cases of the Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at the King George’s Medical College here in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, a statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s routine review meeting said.

Gujarat

Gujarat schools to reopen for Standard XII from July 15

With COVID-19 cases declining, the Gujarat government on July 9 announced that schools for Standard XII and colleges for undergraduate programmes will be allowed to reopen with 50% class strength from July 15.

However, the presence of students will be on a voluntary basis and those not attending the classes will not face any adverse action for their absence.

Also, coaching centres for Standard IX onwards will be allowed to reopen with COVID-19 norms, including maintaining distances and reduced participation of students