Coronavirus live updates | Tamil Nadu mandates one-week quarantine for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

India has provided 361.94 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to various countries, out of which 67.5 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 294.44 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

India sent over 361 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the supply of vaccines to countries will continue in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner but it will be ensured that domestic requirements for the national vaccination programme are kept in mind.

Mr. Srivastava said India has also offered locally-made vaccines to all members of the diplomatic corps and their families based in the country.

Tamil Nadu mandates one-week quarantine for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

The State government has issued fresh guidelines and COVID-19 protocols for people entering the State from Maharashtra and Kerala.

All passengers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala must undergo seven days of home quarantine and seven days of self-monitoring of their health. If, during this period, they develop fever, cough and breathlessness, they must visit a health facility for treatment.

If they test COVID-19 positive and are symptomatic, they will be taken to a health facility for treatment. Asymptomatic patients will be taken to a COVID-19 Care Centre. Any person entering Tamil Nadu from these two States who tests negative and is asymptomatic will be asked to monitor his or her health for 14 days. However, those who test negative but are symptomatic will be put under hospital isolation. Their treatment will be decided based on medical opinion, according to a Government Order of February 22 by the Health Secretary.

Brazil COVID-19 death toll passes a quarter million

Brazil’s COVID-19 outbreak has killed 251,498 people, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday, as it reported 1,541 deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country a year ago.

With 65,998 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, in the world’s third-worst outbreak behind the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Brazil is facing a new stage of the pandemic with variants of the virus that are three times more contagious, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello told reporters.

Mr. Pazuello said Brazil had distributed 13 million to 14 million vaccine doses and the government plans to have inoculated half of the country’s 210 million residents by midyear.