Coronavirus live updates | Maharashtra surge worrisome, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

22 February 2021 09:58 IST

Centre has also asked states to look into strict, comprehensive surveillance and stringent containment to curb the spread of the virus.

The Centre has written to States — Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and J&K — which are witnessing a daily surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases directing an increase in proportion of RT-PCR tests while ensuring that those testing negative with Rapid Antigen be retested by RT-PCR.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra surge worrisome, says CM

Remarking that Maharashtra’s sudden and steep surge in Covid-19 cases was worrisome indeed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government would come to know within the next fifteen days whether or not the State was facing a ‘second wave’ of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Minister Yashomati Thakur said Amravati district in Vidarbha region would be placed under a lockdown from 8 p.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on March 1.

Mr. Thackeray further warned that the administration would be taking strict punitive action against citizens and businesses not adhering to pandemic regulations.

Karnataka

Many doctors get ‘confusing’ messages on vaccination date

Many doctors who have got vaccinated are reporting that they are getting “confusing” messages about another vaccination date. While they assume that it may be the date for the second vaccination, they say that it is too close to their first dose, leaving very little gap between the two doses.

A gap of 28 days is recommended between the first and second dose.

Vaccination

Daily vaccination rate will soon increase exponentially, says task force member

As on February 20, nearly 10.1 million healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated. The target is to vaccinate 300 million people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by July, for which the daily vaccinations have to be over 1 million. However, the seven-day average is currently only 0.38 million vaccinations per day.

On January 16, when the mass COVID-19 vaccination programme began in India, only 3,352 sessions were held and 0.19 million people were vaccinated.

Mental health amid pandemic

Mental health issues triggered by COVID-19 pose a challenge, say doctors

The number of COVID-19 infections may have come down in some States but doctors across government-run health institutions are seeing a spike in patients complaining of mental health issues triggered by the virus. Among the mental health problems are depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and trauma caused by near-death experience.

“While we are trying to contain the novel coronavirus, we have to be prepared to deal with a new pandemic caused by the COVID-19 impact on mental health. Handling of such mental health cases may continue for the next few years even after vaccination is completed,” Basudeb Das, director, Central Institute of Psychiatry, said.

(With inputs from our Correspondent and agencies)