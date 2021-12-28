Coronavirus Live Updates | Delhi government likely to discuss GRAP implementation today

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

U.S.A.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.- AP

Delhi

Delhi government likely to discuss GRAP implementation today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday issued orders related to the imposition of night curfew in the Capital, given the continuing spurt in COVID cases.

This comes even as Delhi government sources said that Health Minister Satyendar Jain is scheduled to chair a meeting on Tuesday on the implementation of various provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to the increasing trend in COVID-19 cases.

France

France further tightens COVID measures, but no curfew for New Year's Eve

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that in response to a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government is narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four, but there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve.

Mr. Castex also said that from Monday and for the next three weeks, all public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events, and to 5000 people for outdoor events.

Consumption of drinks and food will be banned in long-distance transport as well as in movie theaters and home working will become mandatory for at least three days per week where possible, Mr. Castex said.

The government has also decided to make face masks mandatory outdoors in city centers, under the authority of local government representatives.- Reuters

National

3,481 kids orphaned during pandemic to get benefits under PM CARES for Children scheme

Of 6,098 applications received under the 'PM CARES for Children' scheme, 3,481 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for its benefits, the government said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said as per the PM CARES for children portal, total applications registered as on December 24 is 6,098, out of which 3,481 applications have been approved by district magistrates. It also said post office accounts have been opened for 3,275 beneficiaries under the scheme.- PTI

National

Centre advises poll-bound States to speedily ramp up COVID-19 vaccination

The Centre on Monday advised poll-bound states to speedily ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those due for the second dose are administered the same.

The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing besides ensuring that recommended COVID appropriate behavior is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement.- PTI

National

Adolescents to get only Covaxin from Jan. 3

Adolescents aged 15-17 years, who will be eligible for vaccination from January 3, will only be administered Covaxin doses, a note from the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers, who have received two doses, would be eligible for a “precaution dose” from January 10, 2022, though here, those with a gap of at least 39 weeks since the second dose would be prioritised.