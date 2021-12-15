Coronavirus live | Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

15 December 2021 08:05 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 134.53 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said

Congress and Trinamool Congress members in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised concerns over the looming threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, asking the government what it planned to do with regard to the variant, whether booster doses of the vaccines were to be given and when vaccination of children and adolescents could be expected.

South Africa's sudden spike in Covid infections reported on Sunday was due to a technical glitch and the actual number of cases was less than half the reported figure of over 37,000, the country's top body for communicable diseases has confirmed.

Delhi has reported four more cases of Omicron while eight more persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally in the country to 61.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

Australia

Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel.

The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening by two weeks after health officials sought a temporary pause to get more information about the strain, which so far appears to show milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants. -Reuters

Italy

Italy requires quarantines for unvaccinated EU visitors

Italy's health minister signed an ordinance on Tuesday requiring any unvaccinated visitor from another EU country to quarantine for five days after arriving in a bid to block spread of the Omicron variant.

Under the new requirement taking effect from Wednesday, vaccinated visitors from EU countries must get a negative test within 24 hours of arrival to circulate freely in Italy. Non-EU citizens who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days.

Read more

Karnataka

S-gene dropout test proposed for international travellers

With a rise in the number of international travellers testing RT-PCR positive on arrival at the airport, the State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the State should start using S-gene target failure (SGTF) test kits at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute for probable diagnosis of Omicron.

TAC members, who deliberated on the SGTF screening at the committee’s 139th meeting held on Monday, recommended that the TaqPath ‘S’ gene COVID-19 diagnostic kit by Thermo Fisher should be procured in Bowring Hospital that has been designated as a dedicated Omicron facility. The Thermo Fisher TaqPath assay can be used as a proxy test for detecting the new variant, pending confirmation by genome sequencing, stated the TAC’s report.

Read more

International

Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the new coronavirus variant Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and was likely already present in most countries around the world.

Since the new, heavily-mutated variant was first detected in southern Africa last month, it has been reported in 77 countries, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. -AFP

UK

U.K. to remove all countries from COVID-19 travel red list on Wednesday

The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong. The British government added 11 African countries to its red list from late November, meaning that entry for flights from those nations was restricted to UK citizens or residents who then had to quarantine in a hotel. -Reuters

The Netherlands

Dutch extend COVID lockdown; school holidays to start early

The Dutch government on Tuesday ordered elementary schools to close a week early for Christmas holidays as authorities battle to rein in coronavirus infections amid concerns about the swift spread of the new omicron variant.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte also extended the country's existing lockdown until Jan 14, saying the government has to be alert for the new variant. -PTI

Maharashtra

BMC to reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 from today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced its decision to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 7 from Wednesday. Earlier, it had announced postponing of the reopening of schools in Mumbai by 15 days.

Classes for Standards 8 to 12 have already begun in the city from October 4.

Read more