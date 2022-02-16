Coronavirus live | Canada to ease travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

A total of 21.91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done in Puducherry so far. File | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 174 crores on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 37 lakh (37,69,847) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Karnataka

TAC recommends daily tests in Karnataka to be limited to 75,000 under revised strategy

In view of a steady decline in the incidence of COVID-19 cases and Test Positivity Rate (TPR), both in districts and the capital, the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that Karnataka can reduce its testing target to 75,000 from the current daily tests of around 1.2 lakh. After deliberations on this issue at its 155th meeting on Sunday, the TAC said while 25,000 tests should be conducted in Bengaluru daily, the remaining 50,000 should be done in the rest of the State.

“Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) guidelines on the purposive testing strategy of COVID-19 issued on January 10, 2022, should be duly followed and only symptomatic persons should be tested,” stated the TAC’s report.

Hong Kong

Hospitals overflow as Hong Kong faces ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong’s government said on Tuesday it was facing “a tsunami” of new COVID-19 cases that had overwhelmed its hospitals and left more than 10,000 people waiting for treatment.

“A tsunami of new cases has far exceeded the enhanced capacities of Hong Kong on various fronts including testing, tracing, quarantine, isolation and treatment,” a statement from the government said, adding that hospitals “are facing immense pressure, and cannot admit all cases tested preliminarily positive or confirmed for COVID-19.”

Jammu and Kashmir

Higher education institutes, colleges open in Kashmir

Several institutions of higher learning, including colleges, opened in Kashmir on Tuesday, two days after the administration decided to allow offline classes in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

Students at different colleges in the city and elsewhere in the valley made way to the institutions after a gap of nearly two months, officials said. They said students and staff observed Covid appropriate behaviour, including mandatorily wearing masks, and students were allowed inside only after temperature screening at the main entrance. -PTI

Canada

Canada to ease travel requirements as COVID-19 cases decline- govt source

Canada is going to ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers starting on March 1 as COVID-19 cases decline, allowing a rapid antigen test for fully vaccinated travelers instead of a molecular one, a government source said.

The new measures, which include dropping compulsory testing on entry, are due to be announced later Tuesday. Canada will also drop testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips - less than 72 hours - abroad, the source said. -Reuters

The Netherlands

Netherlands to drop most COVID-19 measures starting Friday

The Dutch government will lift most of its coronavirus restrictions as of Friday, as the record levels of infections triggered by the Omicron variant have not translated in a peak of hospitalisations, health minister Ernst Kuipers said on Tuesday.

“The country will open up again ... happily we are in a different phase now,” Kuipers said during a press conference. -Reuters