Coronavirus live updates | India has reported a single-day rise of 42,625 COVID-19 infections

04 August 2021 09:56 IST

Most children who develop symptoms of COVID-19 get better after six days and the number who experience symptoms beyond four weeks is low according to a new study conducted in the U.K.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu continued to report highest number of new COVID-19 cases daily until August 2.

The Union Health Ministry has said that currently 10 districts remain a cause of concern.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

NATIONAL

India records 42,625 cases and 562 deaths in a day

With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities.

The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

MAHARASHTRA

No vaccination at civic, govt centres in Mumbai on Aug 4 due to shortage of doses: BMC

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on August 4 due to paucity of vaccine doses, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BMC said the inoculation drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

KARNATAKA

99.96% students clear CBSE Class X exam

As many as 99.96% CBSE students from Karnataka cleared Class X. The Bengaluru region bagged the second spot.

A statement issued by CBSE stated that 62,503 of the total 62,529 students in Karnataka cleared the exam. As many as 34,838 of 34,856 boys and 27,665 girls of the total 27,673, cleared. The pass percentage for boys was 99.95%, which was marginally lower than the pass percentage of girls at 99.97%.

Students were graded based on the scores obtained in Class X in the unit tests, mid-term examinations and pre-board examinations.

