Coronavirus live updates | Maharashtra breaks rising COVID-19 trend

After nearly a week of cases outweighing recoveries, Maharashtra rallied again to see a trend reversal as 4,696 patients were discharged on Monday against a comparatively low surge of 3,741 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally dipped to 51,834. The death toll was the lowest in a fortnight, as 52 deaths took the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,37,209. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

New Delhi

Schools reopening: staggered lunch breaks, 50% occupancy

To ensure COVID-appropriate measures are followed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.

Schools for Classes IX-XII have been permitted to resume. The guidelines include allowing only 50% of students per classroom, thermal screening, staggered entry and exit timings, and staggered lunch breaks.

The schools are also mandated to have a quarantine facility on campus to deal with any emergencies.

Puducherry

Recovery rate improves to near 98%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 63 cases were detected against 88 recoveries and overall recovery rate touched almost 98% on Monday.

Puducherry accounted for 52 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,565 tests, followed by Karaikal (5) and Mahe (6). Yanam did not report new cases for the last two days.

The test positivity rate was 1.77%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.99%.

The cumulative toll was 1,812 — Puducherry (1,431), Karaikal (236), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

Vaccines

Private hospitals lift less than 10% of vaccines

Private hospitals picked up only 9.4% of the COVID vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — between May 1 and August 17, though 25% of the doses were allotted.

Of the 9.4% doses lifted, private hospitals had administered 65% by August 13. On the other hand, 90.6% of such doses reached government centres, of which they administered 97%.

The figures were ascertained from an RTI reply received from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In 12 States and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, the share of doses supplied to private hospitals was less than 2% of the overall supply.

Number of cases

India logs 30,941 new COVID-19 cases

With 30,941 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,27,68,880, while the active cases declined to 3,70,640, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

The active cases comprise 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 5,684 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

