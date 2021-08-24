Coronavirus live updates | Schools, colleges to reopen on September 1 in Telangana

24 August 2021 10:05 IST

The daily positivity rate in the country was recorded at 1.94%. It has been less than 3% for the last 28 days.

Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of Covishield and Covaxin through CoWIN, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Monday.

The Minister said that the nation “thanks them [trial participants] for their incredible commitment & contribution to COVID-19 vaccine research & treatment.”

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Telangana

Schools, colleges to reopen on September 1 in Telangana

All the educational institutions right from anganwadi centres will reopen in the State on September 1.

The private and government schools and colleges and hostels in towns and villages will have to be cleaned up and sanitised for the purpose before August 30, the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Ministers and departmental officials were directed at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

A CMO release said Mr. Rao noted after the meeting that the educational system was badly hit by COVID . The closure of schools led to uncertainty among students, parents, private teachers and sections affiliated to education sector. In this context, Monday’s meeting discussed in detail the steps and strategies adopted by various State governments to reopen the institutions.

New Delhi

India logs 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,74,773.

The death toll has climbed to 4,35,110 with 354 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

- PTI