Coronavirus live | Karnataka to launch ‘Arogya Nandana’ in a week

18 August 2021 10:16 IST

Australia reported new 633 coronavirus cases on August 18, as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52%, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra initiative helps pregnant women, lactating mothers during pandemic

A helpline from the State government’s Women and Child Development Department has helped lakhs of beneficiaries through WhatsApp chatbots, counselling, broadcast calls and SMS in the pandemic.

“During the pandemic period, my department has worked on this digital platform of Tarang Suposhit Maharashtracha. Through this we are in constant and direct contact with the pregnant women, lactating mothers and parents of 0-6 years age children,” said Department’s Minister Yashomati Thakur.

Through this helpline 8080809063, overall information regarding nutrition and child care can be obtained.

Read more

KERALA

COVID leaves ‘Lemon City’ in a pickle

Onam, the season of festivities and weddings, meant brisk business and bulk orders for the farmers of Puliyankudi till recently.

A village in Tenkasi on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and the hub of lemon growers and traders, Puliyankudi used to transport large consignments of the fruit to various parts of India earning the title of ‘Lemon City.’

But COVID-19 changed the scene for the village where nearly 50% farmers depend on lemon.

Read more

KARNATAKA

Markets emerge as a concern ahead of festival, marriage season

Crowding at markets and commercial hubs have emerged as a cause of concern amidst the ongoing festival and marriage season in the month of Shravana.

Not only K.R. Market, the eve of festivals see crowding at several smaller markets across the city. Areas like Malleswaram and Gandhi Bazaar also see huge rush and the season also lead to crowds at clothing hubs like the Old Pete Area and Commercial Street. “Unless managed properly, this can lead to spread in virus, which is presently under check,” said a senior civic official.

While the district administration has issued guidelines banning entry of devotees at temples on weekends and government holidays, the civic body will likely regulate crowds at markets too, issuing a new set of guidelines later this week. “We will issue guidelines for markets by Thursday,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP.

Read more

ANDHRA PRADESH

Enforce COVID protocol strictly in schools, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID protocols in schools.

During a review meeting on COVID-19 held at the camp office here, Mr. Jagan instructed them to ensure that social distancing and wearing of masks were followed. He said arrangements should be made for testing of symptomatic students in schools.

“I want the District Collectors to ensure that the village/ward secretariats should be taken as a unit for vaccination, and administration of vaccines should be done on priority. We are enforcing curfew relaxations during 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and permission should be taken for marriages conducted in the early hours and allow only 150 people for a marriage,” said Mr. Jagan.

Read more

ANDHRA PRADESH

Pandemic leaves Ganesh idol makers in a fix

With just three weeks to go for Vinayaka Chaviti (September 10), traditional artisans from various areas in the city are keeping their fingers crossed. Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the idol makers are in a dilemma whether to increase production or not, expressing concern over the possible third wave in the coming weeks. Local idol makers have already started making a limited number of idols and are hopeful of getting good number of orders this year compared to last year.

In general, migrants from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and a few other places make Ganesh idols at various areas in the city. But due to the COVID-19, many labourers have left for their native places. A few locals who have been involved in idol-making business are hiring artisans form other States.

Read more

KARNATAKA

Third wave will depend on vaccine coverage and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour: Experts

Although the ICMR’s sero survey has shown a seroprevalence of 69.8% in Karnataka, experts here are of the view that the third wave in the State will primarily depend on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and emergence of new variants.

World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said there is no way to predict with certainty about the third wave. It might not be as bad as the second, she has said.

However, V. Ravi, nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, said that it is not scientifically correct to say that the third wave will be mild. “We do not know how the virus will behave. We cannot become complacent as over 50% of the population is yet to be vaccinated. The third way can be postponed if there is no emergence of another new infectious variant and if we double the speed of vaccination coverage,” he said.

Read more

KARNATAKA

State to launch ‘Arogya Nandana’ in a week

With experts cautioning that children are likely to be predominantly affected during the third wave, the Health Department is all set to launch ‘Arogya Nandana’, a new initiative to test all children for COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai will launch the programme within a week, Health and Medical Minister K. Sudhakar said here on Tuesday.

Read more

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand orders mask use as new cases found

New Zealand's first coronavirus outbreak in six months has grown to seven people.

The announcement Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported. The lockdown is for at least three days for the country and at least a week for the cities of Auckland and Coromandel. -PTI

NATIONAL

Centre announces Rs 1,353 crore package for Northeast to tackle pandemic

The Centre will provide a financial package of Rs. 1,353 crore to the Northeastern States to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with the health ministers and senior officials of all the Northeastern States here, Mandaviya said the fund is being provided to purchase medicines, enhance oxygen supply, increase the number of beds at local and district-level hospitals. -PTI

GOA

Demand for resumption of chartered flights to Goa to be taken up with Centre: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his government will put forth before the Centre the demand of industry bodies here to resume international chartered flights to the coastal state from October this year.

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) submitted a memorandum to the CM on Tuesday, seeking the resumption of chartered flights to provide a boost to the tourism sector, which is reeling under the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent curbs.

While domestic tourists can visit Goa with COVID-19 negative report or fully vaccinated certificate, international travellers are not being allowed in the State since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed and flights from overseas were suspended. -PTI

NATIONAL

Permit entry of people with emergent medical needs, death in family: Kerala HC to Karnataka govt

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to permit entry from here to that state of people in dire emergent situations, like death in the family or medical treatment, on the production of necessary documents in support of their respective claims and irrespective of the nature of vehicles used by them.

A vacation bench of Justices Shaji P Chaly and A Badharudeen issued the direction while hearing two PILs, one by A K M Ashraf the IUML MLA from Manjeshwar, which have opposed Karnataka government's decision to blockade borders of Kasargod and Mangalore, within that State. -PTI

MAHARASHTRA

FIR for COVID-19 norms violation at event during Union minister's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of an event during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union minister Kapil Patil for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, an official said on Wednesday.

As part of tours by some newly-inducted Union ministers in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people, MoS for Panchayati Raj and Bhiwandi MP Kapil Patil on Monday joined the yatra in Thane where hundreds of BJP activists welcomed him, while members of the Agri and Koli communities danced and sang songs.

In one of the events during the yatra, the organisers put up a stage where BJP activists allegedly gathered in a large number without wearing masks or maintaining social distance, an official from Kopri police station in Thane said. -PTI

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain OKs Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up

Britain's medical agency has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for use in children ages 12 and over.

It is the second COVID-19 shot authorized in the U.K. for those between ages 12 to 17, after the Pfizer vaccine.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Tuesday that it is up to the government's vaccination advisers whether children in this age group should be given the Moderna shot. -PTI

NATIONAL

India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities

India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52%, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. -PTI

INTERNATIONAL

Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on August 18, as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on August 14. Three people died on August 17, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and the entire state has been locked down since August 14. - PTI