Coronavirus live updates | 8 of 13 districts in A.P. report no COVID deaths in 24 hours

PTI reported that India saw a single day rise of 38,353 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,20,36,511. Active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Centre has not sought data on oxygen-scarcity deaths, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Centre has not asked the Delhi government for data on deaths due to lack of oxygen in the city.

“No information or letter has been sent to the Delhi government so far. The Central government is spreading a lie that States are not giving information, whereas they have not asked for any information from the States,” Mr. Sisodia said. He said that during the second wave, the country was struggling with the oxygen crisis and people in hospitals were “dying due to lack of oxygen”.

“We have decided that the Delhi government will send complete information about the deaths due to lack of oxygen in the form of a report to the Central government,” Mr. Sisodia said.

New Delhi

Delta variant not a cause for concern: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is not a concern as the same was the cause of the second wave.

“Genome sequencing of the samples during the second wave and after has been done. The results of both show that about 80% of the sample population was infected by the Delta variant. All the reports of Delhi were sent to the ICMR and they also pointed out that the Capital was battling the Delta variant during the second wave. Therefore, I don’t think that the Delta variant should be a cause of concern for us,” he said.

Tamil Nadu

Child with COVID-19, Guillain-Barre Syndrome treated

Doctors of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children treated a two-and-a-half-year old child, who was wheeled in with paralysis of lower limbs after testing positive for COVID-19. The girl was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), which is not commonly seen during early COVID-19 in children.

The child, a resident of Namakkal, had fever for a day followed by inability to use both lower limbs the next day. Her parents took her to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where both the mother and child tested positive for COVID-19, according to S. Srinivasan, State nodal officer, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The parents returned to Namakkal, from where a doctor referred the child to the ICH. “The child came to ICH on the third day of fever with paralysis of both lower limbs. She was admitted in the COVID-19 ward,” he said.

Geneva

WHO official asks power players to end vaccine access gap

A top official at the World Health Organization described the huge gap between access to COVID-19 vaccines in rich and poor countries as “the moral catastrophe of our time” and said it was up to about 20 political leaders, pharmaceutical CEOs and influential policymakers to change course.

To date, more than 4 billion coronavirus shots have been administered globally, but only about 1 per cent of those have been in Africa.

“If we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have made it any worse than it is today?” asked Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general, during a social media session on Tuesday. Those responsible include the leaders of countries contracting COVID-19 vaccines and the companies producing the doses, Aylward said, without naming them.

“We need these 20 people to lead the world's effort to change this disgraceful effort,” he said, citing the WHO target of vaccinating at least 10 per cent of every country's population, a goal that is likely to be missed.

- AP

Andhra Pradesh

8 of 13 districts in A.P. report no COVID deaths in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,451 new infections and 15 deaths due to COVID in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The death toll increased to 13,564 and the cumulative infection tally reached 19,85,182. The number of active cases came down to 18,882, as 2,113 patients recovered in the past day. So far 19,52,736 patients recovered and the recovery rate was at 98.37%.

The daily positivity rate of the 63,849 samples tested in the past day was 2.29%, one of the lowest in past few days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.53 crore samples tested so far remain at 7.84%.